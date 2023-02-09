Year-End Report 2022, January-December, Coor Service Management Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter of 2022

Net sales in the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 3,088 (2,901) million. Organic growth was -1 per cent and growth from acquisitions 4 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for 3 per cent.

(2,901) million. Organic growth was -1 per cent and growth from acquisitions 4 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for 3 per cent. Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 153 (174) million and the operating margin was 5.0 (6.0) per cent. Adjusted EBITA last year included a repayment from sickness insurance AGS of approximately SEK 40 million .

(174) million and the operating margin was 5.0 (6.0) per cent. Adjusted EBITA last year included a repayment from sickness insurance AGS of approximately . EBIT was SEK 97 (95) million. Profit after tax was SEK 54 (62) million.

(95) million. Profit after tax was (62) million. Earnings per share were SEK 0.6 (0.6).

(0.6). Secured sustainability linked refinancing.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend for 2022 of SEK 4.80 (4.80) per share, comprising an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.40 (2.40) and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.40 (2.40) to be distributed in two payments of SEK 2.40 and SEK 2.40 per share, respectively.

Full-year 2022

Net sales for full-year 2022 amounted to SEK 11,789 (10,104) million. Organic growth was 5 per cent and growth from acquisitions 9 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for 3 per cent.

(10,104) million. Organic growth was 5 per cent and growth from acquisitions 9 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for 3 per cent. Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 634 (631) million and the operating margin was 5.4 (6.2) per cent. Adjusted EBITA last year included a repayment from sickness insurance AGS of approximately SEK 40 million .

(631) million and the operating margin was 5.4 (6.2) per cent. Adjusted EBITA last year included a repayment from sickness insurance AGS of approximately . EBIT was SEK 408 (403) million. Profit after tax was SEK 257 (265) million.

(403) million. Profit after tax was (265) million. Earnings per share were SEK 2.7 (2.8).

(2.8). Cash conversion for full-year 2022 was 94 (98) per cent.

Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 1.9 (2.0).

"Growth paves the way for success."

AnnaCarin Grandin, President and CEO, Coor

Annual General meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 27 April, at 13:00 p.m., at the Kista Entré conference centre, Knarrarnäsgatan 7, Kista, Sweden. Information on how to register along with the notice of AGM and other information will be available on the company's website from 24 March.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DNV-GL, DSB, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Skanska, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

