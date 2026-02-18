Year-end report 2025: New CEO takes the helm - initiates the next phase of Enzymatica's international expansion

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter January-December Net sales reached SEK 18.3 (17.2) million

The operating result totaled SEK -10.2 (-13.7) million.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.05 (-0.05).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 0.5 (-20.6) million. Net sales reached SEK 53.9 (45.6) million.

The operating result totaled SEK -51.4 (-52.1) million.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.21 (-0.28).

Cash flow from operating activities for the period totaled SEK -41.0 (-60.5) million.

Net cash totaled SEK 32.1 (73.0) million at year-end.

Comment from CEO Sana Alajmovic

"During my first weeks, I have placed great emphasis on gaining a thorough understanding of the business and forming a clear view of both our current position and future potential. I see an organization with deep expertise, strong commitment, and a shared ambition to take ColdZyme into its next phase of growth.

During the fourth quarter, sales continued to improve, with net sales totalling SEK 18.3 million (17.2). For the full year, net sales totalled SEK 53.9 million, corresponding to growth of 18.3 per cent compared with 2024", says Sana Alajmovic, CEO.

Significant events during the quarter

On October 13, Enzymatica announced the appointment of Holger Lembrér as the new CFO, effective no later than April 2026.

Significant events after the quarter

No significant events were reported after the end of the quarter.

Other events during and after the quarter

In October, ColdZyme Eucalyptus was launched as the latest flavor in the ColdZyme® range. The product offers the same clinically proven effect as the other flavors and was introduced to the Swedish market as a new option alongside menthol and strawberry.

The product offers the same clinically proven effect as the other flavors and was introduced to the Swedish market as a new option alongside menthol and strawberry. Enzymatica strengthened its position in elite sport through three strategic partnerships – with the Swedish Biathlon Federation as Official Supplier ahead of Milan 2026 and with British GB Snowsport and the UK Sports Institute (UKSI), collectively strengthening ColdZyme's presence in high-performance sporting environments in Sweden and the United Kingdom.

– with the Swedish Biathlon Federation as Official Supplier ahead of Milan 2026 and with British GB Snowsport and the UK Sports Institute (UKSI), collectively strengthening ColdZyme's presence in high-performance sporting environments in Sweden and the United Kingdom. On 1 February, Sana Alajmovic was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Enzymatica AB.

Following the appointment of the new CEO, the Board of Directors has initiated a review of Enzymatica's financial targets. Updated targets are intended to be presented in the latter part of 2026.

The full report is available at https://www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports/

The information in this press release is such that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 18 February 2026 at 08:30 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Sana Alajmovic, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 723 89 33 96 | Email: [email protected]

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.se.

Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/year-end-report-2025--new-ceo-takes-the-helm---initiates-the-next-phase-of-enzymatica-s-internationa,c4309089

The following files are available for download: