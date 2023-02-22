Year-end report January-December 2022

HABO, Sweden, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The fourth quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 1,964 (1,802), an increase of +9.0% adjusted to +2.6% for currency effects of MSEK +116

Net sales were MSEK 2,271 (1,820), an increase of +24.8% adjusted to +16.7% for currency effects of MSEK +148

Operating profit was MSEK 254.7 (161.1), an increase of +58.1% with an operating margin of 11.2 (8.9)%

Earnings after tax were MSEK 168.9 (108.1

Earnings per share were SEK 0.96 (0.61)

Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 365.5 (341.8

Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

Q4 net sales growth of 24.8% and the Group delivers it's best year ever for net sales and operating profit.

An investor webcast following the Quarter 4 Report 2022 will be held on 22 February 2023 at 09:30 CET. A link to the webcast and management presentation will be available on http://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors

This disclosure contains information that Fagerhult is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-02-2023 08:20 CET.

