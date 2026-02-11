Year-End Report January-December 2025, Coor Service Management Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter of 2025

Net sales in the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 3,224 (3,192) million. Organic growth was 3 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for -2 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 160 (105) million and the operating margin was 5.0 (3.3) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 118 (43) million. Profit after tax was SEK 60 (-13) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.6 (-0.1).

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.50 per share for 2025, of which SEK 1.00 will be an extraordinary dividend. It is proposed that the dividend be distributed in two payments of SEK 1.50 and 1.00 per share. The Board of Directors' proposal to increase the extraordinary dividend by SEK 0.50 per share reflects the fact that the share buyback program communicated in the year-end report for 2024 was not initiated in 2025.

In addition to the dividend, the Board of Directors intends to propose a share buy-back programme at the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) with the intention of reducing the number of shares in Coor through subsequent cancellation of repurchased shares. Further details on the scope and duration of the buy-back programme will be announced if and when it is decided. In addition, the Board of Directors intends to propose recurring share buybacks in the coming years as a complement to the ordinary dividend with subsequent cancellation of repurchased shares.

Full-year 2025

Net sales for full-year 2025 amounted to SEK 12,480 (12,439) million. Organic growth was 2 per cent and growth from acquisitions 0 per cent, while foreign exchange effects accounted for -2 per cent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 603 (546) million and the operating margin was 4.8 (4.4) per cent.

EBIT was SEK 455 (372) million. Profit after tax was SEK 218 (126) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 2.3 (1.3).

Cash conversion for full-year 2025 was 99 (57) per cent.

Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 2.6 (3.0).

Invitation to a press and analyst presentation

On 11 February at 10:00 CET, the company's President and CFO will give a presentation on developments in the fourth quarter via a webcast. To participate in the webcast, please register in advance via the following links. If the participants are not going to ask any questions, but want to see the presentation, just click on the link for the webcast. The teleconference link is for listening only and when the participant wants to ask a verbal question.

Webcast (to register for the web portion without the possibility to ask questions):

https://coor.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025

Teleconference (to register for the audio and the possibility to ask questions verbally):

https://events.inderes.com/coor/q4-report-2025/dial-in

The power point presented as well as a recording of the webcast will be published on the Company's website www.coor.com under the Investors/Financial reports and presentations-tab.

For further information

For questions concerning the financial report, please contact our acting CFO and Director of Investor Relations Daniel Warnholtz (+46 733 775 003).

For questions concerning the operations or the company in general, please contact Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO (+46 702 686 430) or Magdalena Öhrn, Director of Communications (+46 10 559 55 19).

More information is also available on our website: www.coor.com

You will find the Q4 report here: Financial reports and presentations

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact persons on 11 February at 7:30 a.m. CET.

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Alleima, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

