Year in Review from America's Top Real Estate Training and Coaching Company

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, Buffini & Company helped thousands of real estate agents have their best year ever, reinforcing the company's position as the top training and coaching company in North America.

"Between record-breaking participation in The Pathway to Mastery—Essentials, the beautiful redesign of Referral Maker CRM, recognition as a Top Workplace and several other achievements, our business is stronger than ever," Dermot Buffini, CEO at Buffini & Company, says. "We are honored to be able to serve at this high level."

With a mission to improve and impact the lives of people, the achievements at Buffini & Company have been significant. Launched in January 2019, The Pathway to Mastery—Essentials, the industry's most in-depth training program, enrolled over 11,000 students to help agents master their skills. In October, Referral Maker CRM received a total makeover, securing it as a state-of-the-art productivity and customer management tool for real estate agents. The company hosted 16 real estate events in several major cities and announced a brand new 2020 event, Buffini & Company Master Class. Buffini & Company members also received some recognition, as nearly 2,000 agents received anniversary awards to celebrate their years of working by referral.

For its efforts, Buffini & Company was recognized within the real estate industry and beyond. Buffini & Company founder and chairman, Brian Buffini, was honored as a 2019 RISMedia Newsmaker and ranked in the Swanepoel Power 200. He presented two Bold Predictions broadcasts, headlined The Peak Experience and MasterMind Summit and hosted "The Brian Buffini Show" podcast, which surpassed 7 million downloads. For the fourth consecutive year, Buffini & Company was recognized by the San Diego Union Tribune as a Top Workplace. CEO Dermot Buffini also received recognition as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's Most Admired CEO award.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching and training programs have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at buffiniandcompany.com.

