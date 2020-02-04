Year in Review: MultiVu in 2019

Industry-Leading Media Tour Numbers

Back to our earliest days, MultiVu has been focused on producing high-quality media tours. Whether broadcast or radio, English or Spanish, we have completed more than 200 media tours yearly for 4 of the last 5 years, including 2019. This is significant, as it is double the amount of annual tours of any of our fellow media tour companies.

"Our presence in the media tour industry is unparalleled," said Kevin West, Senior Vice President of MultiVu. "We strive for a level of excellence that only a large, in-house staff can achieve. We have diverse experts who strategically guide us: folks like Alison Welz, our Executive Director of Strategy; Risa Chuang, our Director of Media Relations; and Stephanie Rittenhouse, our Manager of Media Relations."

Launch of MultiVu Subscription

In 2019, we innovated a new approach to working with us with the launch of the MultiVu Subscription. Founded on the expertise of our team, the Subscription allows for a far more strategic and EASY way to work with us. Rather than throwing together several tactics in the hopes of success toward KPIs, the Subscription is a partnership that centers around strategic meetings with MultiVu's Senior and Expert resources, and a specialized Client Success team that works only with Subscribers. Our teams are adaptable to changing needs throughout the year, and with the ability to provide strategic vision, we strengthen our Subscribers for maximum success for their budgets. Subscribers also receive complimentary knowledge transfers, as well as strategic, creative, and media "reviews" of any content.

"The response to the MultiVu Subscription has been overwhelmingly positive," said West. "Over 20 clients took advantage of this in 2019 for $3m+ in revenues, and all but 2 have renewed their Subscriptions for 2020. It's by far the smartest way to engage our teams."

Expansion of the Strategy Team and Organizational Changes

To meet the needs of our Subscribers, we expanded our Strategy team in 2019. Our Strategy team was formed in 2018 as a way to provide a higher level of strategic counsel to our clients. Our team members spend time understanding our clients' needs and building wholistic solutions. The success of our strategic approach has led us to expand our roster, adding industry veterans like Maya Burghardt, our Director of Strategic Solutions and Heather Schwanke, our Strategy Specialist, to better ensure that our strategic counsel remains outstanding. This team is a cornerstone to our Subscription.

Aligning all of our internal teams to support our Subscribers best, we put some more key players in place as we've grown:

VP of Sales, filled by industry veteran Chris Poidomani to ensure that we're providing the highest level of sales expertise to our clients

to ensure that we're providing the highest level of sales expertise to our clients Subscription Client Success Manager, filled by Juliana Thornberg to ensure success of our Subscribers

to ensure success of our Subscribers Senior Director of Product Development and Marketing, filled by veteran Melissa Elsner to ensure innovation in our product offerings and a clear and consistent brand voice

to ensure innovation in our product offerings and a clear and consistent brand voice Director of Client Success Team, filled by Kim McCabe to ensure operational excellence

Award-Winning Creative Team

Our team includes a Creative video production team, who produce live-action and animated video to help our clients best tell their stories. 2019 was an excellent year for MultiVu Creative, who won 15 awards and were shortlisted once as well. We're excited to share a full list of our 2019 awards:

Big Picture

Our continued success would not be possible without the efforts of each of our team of ~100 people. MultiVu consists of a strategy and media relations team as well as excellent animators, producers, video editors, photographers, graphic designers, web designers, marketers, product managers, webcast specialists, audio experts, distribution and paid ad experts, a social media team, PSA producers, and data analysts.

About MultiVu

MultiVu, a Cision/PR Newswire division, produces and places compelling content strategically across multiple channels globally to deliver targeted results and drive desired engagement. Created in 2002 from network news veterans and media relations professionals, MultiVu has grown into a content creation and media strategy company, leading in the broadcast communications industry. More information can be found on www.multivu.com.

