Year of the Wedding Tips: How to Get the Best Wedding Photos Ever

Rachel LaCour Niesen, Head of Market Intelligence for ShootProof and renowned wedding photographer, guides the soon-to-be-betrothed on the best ways to capture milestone memories

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The New York Times, 2022 will be the biggest year for the wedding industry since 1984. After two years of delays and cancellations, everyone is going to the proverbial chapel to tie the knot. One of the most important elements for many couples are the photos and videos, preserving this special moment forever.

"In the end, having tangible memories you'll cherish for years to come is a better investment than party favors or fancy table linen," said Rachel LaCour Niesen, Head of Market Intelligence

A graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism, LaCour Niesen forged a career as a professional wedding photographer and photojournalist where she developed the first CRM for pro photographers. While still continuing her passion in professional photography, LaCour Niesen also serves as Head of Market Intelligence at ShootProof, a platform used by 300,000 photographers to share, deliver, print, & sell their photos. Just in the last year, Shootproof managed wedding galleries received 2.8 million visits per month - and that number is anticipated to grow in 2022.

Her advice when shopping for a wedding photographer? "Finding the 'right' photographer for your wedding is a bit like dating; you can't make a decision only after checking someone out online. A photographer's portfolio might be really polished, but you can't get a real sense of their personality or emotional intelligence. It's wise to meet with a few photographers or videographers, either in person or via zoom, before you make a final decision."

For one of the most important days in someone's life, Rachel has a few "dos" before you say "I Do"

Ask friends and family for recommendations. "Word-of-mouth referrals are a great way to curate a list of prospective photographers and videographers." says Rachel. "After all, your friends and family know you better than anyone else."

Spend time viewing their online portfolios. According to Rachel, "a lot of people can take a few great photos or videos. To tell a more complete "story" of a wedding celebration requires more skill, patience, and thoroughness."

Look closely to see if the photographers and videographers you are interested in have shot weddings in many types of lighting conditions. "It's pretty easy to capture stunning photos outdoors during "golden hour," around sunset," Rachel remarked. "But it's much, much harder to capture stunning photos in a dimly-lit event space like a hotel ballroom or dance club."

Ask whether photo products are included in their booking fee and/or package price. "To me, every couple should end up having a wedding album or book–a tangible one, not just an online slideshow," Rachel said. "I still have copies of my grandparent's wedding photos hanging in my home. They inspire me and bring back so many memories of our family stories. Plus my son is now curious to hear about his great grandparents too and I can point right to those photos and use them to spark conversation."

Wedding photography does not just document the union itself, but all the family members and friends who came together to celebrate. "Sometimes, the most cherished photo is not that 'kiss the bride' moment but that last family image with a beloved grandparent. Weddings are those precious occasions where people rally together in a grand act of joy."

