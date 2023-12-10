Year-Round Magic: Wego Teams Up with Moroccan National Tourist Office for Unforgettable Journeys

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in MENA (Middle East and North Africa), announced a new collaboration aimed at promoting Morocco as a premier travel destination. This partnership combines Wego's innovative travel technology with the rich cultural heritage and diverse offerings of Morocco, creating an unparalleled experience for global travelers.

Wego, a pioneer in the online travel space, connects millions of users to a vast array of travel options, making trip planning seamless and enjoyable. The partnership with Moroccan National Tourist Office signifies a shared commitment to enhancing the visibility of Morocco on the global stage and driving tourism growth for the country.

This partnership will showcase the beauty, history, and unique attractions of Morocco to MENA travelers. With its stunning landscapes, vibrant cities, and warm hospitality, Morocco is poised to become a must-visit destination for travelers seeking diverse experiences.

Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer of Wego, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "At Wego, we are dedicated to inspiring and facilitating travel experiences. Our collaboration with Moroccan National Tourist Office is a testament to our commitment to promoting exceptional destinations. Morocco's rich cultural tapestry, historical landmarks, and diverse landscapes align perfectly with what our users seek. We are thrilled to bring the magic of Morocco to the fingertips of travelers around the world."

The partnership aims to leverage Wego's extensive reach, data-driven insights, and user-friendly platform to elevate Morocco's visibility and attract a broader audience of travelers. Through joint marketing initiatives, curated content, and exclusive promotions, the collaboration seeks to position Morocco as a top destination for adventure, culture, and relaxation.

As part of the partnership, Wego will feature dedicated sections on its platform highlighting Morocco's key attractions, travel tips, and exclusive offers. Users will have access to comprehensive travel information, enabling them to plan unforgettable trips to Morocco with ease.

Morocco, a mesmerizing fusion of ancient charm and modern vibrancy, is a must see destination for travelers. From the bustling souks of Marrakech to the serene Atlas Mountains and Sahara Desert, Morocco captivates year-round. With a climate catering to all preferences, from coastal warmth to snowy mountains, Morocco ensures a captivating experience in every season. Whether navigating medinas, camel trekking through the desert, or basking in warm hospitality, Morocco beckons with endless, unforgettable adventures.

Wego provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

Wego was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

