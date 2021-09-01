Year Up Partnership with BNY Mellon Offers Internships Program for Pittsburgh-Area Young Adults

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Year Up today announced a strategic partnership with BNY Mellon to launch its Fall 2021 professional development training program in Pittsburgh. The launch expands Year Up's proven approach to create pathways to meaningful career opportunities and employment for talented and motivated young adults.

Year Up Pittsburgh is currently recruiting students for its no-cost, year-long program, which will consist of six months of technical and professional skills training, followed by a six-month internship at BNY Mellon. Students can choose from training pathways such as Application Development & Support and Data Analytics - and will also receive access to a robust offering of online training courses through the Pluralsight Skills platform to better prepare for their internship roles and future careers. Through Year Up's partnership with Pluralsight (the technology workforce development company), all students have free access to Pluralsight's full library of on-demand video courses taught by many of the world's most renowned technology experts. Students will also have access to curated channels of content around important technology topics such as IT operations, cybersecurity, software development, data, artificial intelligence, and more.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, young adults are eager to secure livable-wage jobs with upward mobility that can provide a brighter future for themselves and their families. Year Up Pittsburgh will connect young people in need of an opportunity with top companies such as BNY Mellon, ensuring a more vibrant community and workforce," said Gerald Chertavian, Year Up Founder and CEO.

BNY Mellon has committed to partnering with Year Up Pittsburgh for the next three years and anticipates hiring successful participants into full-time positions should business needs and conditions permit. BNY Mellon is committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants by establishing employment practices and terms, conditions and privileges of employment regardless of race, disability, religion or belief, colour, gender, gender re-assignment, national origin, age, marriage or civil partnership, ancestry, citizenship, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, pregnancy or maternity or other factors prohibited by law.

"There is a tremendous amount of talent in Pittsburgh, and we're excited to partner with Year Up to help young people throughout the city – particularly young Black and Latino adults who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic – launch careers at BNY Mellon and other area top companies," said Michael Keslar, Divisional CIO and President of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania.

To apply to Year Up Pittsburgh, young adults must first attend an information session online, after which they will receive an application. Applications are considered on a rolling basis until the class is filled. Interested young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 with a high school degree or General Education Development (GED) certification can schedule an online information session here . Year Up Pittsburgh plans to offer a hybrid online/in-person program, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic these may be offered virtually based on guidance from local officials and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Year Up is a national 501(c)3 workforce development organization committed to ensuring equitable access to economic opportunity, education, and justice for all young adults — no matter their background, income, or zip code. Employers face a growing need for talent while millions of talented young adults lack access to meaningful careers. These inequities only further perpetuate the opportunity gap that exists in our country — a gap that Year Up is determined and positioned to close through three interconnected strategies: providing targeted skills training and connections to liveable-wage employment for students and alumni; empowering others to serve and support young adults; and changing systems that perpetuate the opportunity gap. Year Up's intensive training program utilizes a high expectations, high support model where students learn in-demand technical and professional skills and apply them during a corporate internship. Year Up has served more than 30,000 young adults across 35 campuses since its founding in 2000 and has been voted one of the "Best Non-Profits to Work For" by The NonProfit Times. To learn more, visit www.yearup.org , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

