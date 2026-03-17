Year Up United Names Susan Murray Chief Executive Officer

Longtime leader and former chief revenue officer selected after nationwide search to lead organization into next phase of growth and impact

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Year Up United, a leading national workforce development organization, today announced the appointment of Susan Murray as chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Murray was named interim CEO in November and since then, has provided steady leadership and clear strategic direction during a pivotal time for the organization. Over her 15-year tenure at Year Up United, Murray has developed deep institutional knowledge and built strong relationships with employers, funders, and community partners while expanding the organization's national impact.

Her leadership has been instrumental in expanding opportunities for young adults nationwide while strengthening its partner network to deliver job-ready talent and resilient workforce pipelines that power business performance. Most recently, as chief revenue officer, she played a critical role in strengthening employer and philanthropic partnerships.

Susan was selected following a comprehensive nationwide search conducted by the organization's Board of Directors in partnership with executive search firm Spencer Stuart. After a thorough and rigorous process evaluating candidates from across the country, the Board unanimously selected Murray to lead the organization into its next chapter.

"Susan's strategic acumen, emotional intelligence, results orientation, and ability to motivate and inspire were central to the Board's decision," said Garrett Moran, chair of the board of directors. "She brings an inherent understanding of what it takes for every part of this amazing organization to succeed, and she is uniquely well positioned to guide our next chapter as we innovate and accelerate our progress toward closing the Opportunity Divide."

Year Up United is energized for this next phase as it advances its mission to expand access to opportunity. The organization remains dedicated to supporting young adults nationwide to build meaningful careers and pathways to economic mobility. By creating powerful connections between talented young adults and leading employers, Year Up United is unlocking opportunity today while helping to shape the workforce of the future.

About Year Up United:

Year Up United remains firmly focused on its mission to expand access to economic opportunity for young adults. The national workforce development organization continues to deliver strong, sustainable outcomes in partnership with leading employers across the country. With a 25-year track record, trusted community and corporate partnerships nationwide, and a network of more than 35,000 alumni advancing in their careers, Year Up United is the leading workforce organization serving young adults ages 18-29. Its earnings impacts remain the largest reported to date for any workforce program evaluated through a randomized controlled trial, the gold standard for measuring long-term impact.

SOURCE Year Up United