Yeast Beta-glucan Market Size Worth $353.9 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global yeast beta-glucan market size is expected to reach USD 353.9 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. Immune-boosting properties associated with the product are likely to open numerous opportunities for the product growth in applications including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and animal feed.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The animal feed application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period on account of its ability to enhance growth and immunity.

The food and beverages application segment held the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period owing to rapid R&D and production-related investments in the sector.

The personal care and cosmetics application segment is expected to expand at a volume-based CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030 owing to its rising demand for manufacturing toners, conditioners, and skin moisturizers.

The market is driven by strong application-based research and development, thus key players operating in the global market such as Cargill, Incorporated, and Lesaffre are expected to put more emphasis on R&D activities.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary:, "Yeast Beta-glucan Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Yeast Beta-glucan Market Growth & Trends

Yeast beta-glucan is a polysaccharide that binds with immune cells and improves immune responses within the body. Yeast beta-glucan has been considered to be a valuable food ingredient owing to numerous health benefits such as its ability to reduce upper respiratory tract infections, help reduce cholesterol, and improve gut health.

Saccharomyces boulardii, which is a strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae (baker's yeast), is effective for the treatment or prevention of various gastrointestinal (GI) problems, including a few different forms of diarrhea such as diarrhea associated with antibiotics, traveler's diarrhea, and acute and persistent diarrhea. Yeast-based probiotic strain often finds application in animal feed owing to its low cost. The rise in upper respiratory tract infections, which reached 17.2 billion in 2019 in the U.S., has increased the emphasis on immunity-boosting medication and supplements such as yeast beta-glucan in the U.S., propelling the growth of the market in the country.

Furthermore, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumers are becoming more concerned about their health and immunity, which is likely to have a positive impact on the industry growth. The majority of the players operating in the market are focusing more on their supply chain and global distribution network in order to meet the increasing product demand in various application industries across the globe.

Yeast Beta-glucan Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global yeast beta-glucan market on the basis of application and region:

Yeast Beta-glucan Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Yeast Beta-glucan Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Yeast Beta-glucan Market

Cargill, Incorporated

Lesaffre Human Care

EMD Millipore

Biorigin

Kerry Group plc

Lallemand, Inc.

Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd.

Van Wankum Ingredients

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Leiber

