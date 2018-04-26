Yeast Market to Witness Enhanced Growth Owing to Rising Demand From Food and Beverage Industry Till 2021 | Million Insights

Further, the increase in global consumption of alcohol has resulted in increasing production of alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine. The major factors driving the growth of the yeast market are positive trend in consumption of alcoholic beverage, increasing demand for functional bakery products, and enhanced production of animal feed augmented with minerals. However, growing competition for basic raw materials is one the major hindrances in the growth of the yeast market. In the years to come, yeast market will have a huge opportunity with respect to replacement of molasses with filtered dates and also from increasing concerns over the usage of artificial flavor enhancer.

Based on type, the yeast market is segmented into baker's yeast, brewer's yeast, wine yeast, feed yeast, bio-ethanol yeast, nutritional yeast, supplement yeast, industrial yeast and so on. Baker's yeast accounted for the biggest share; followed by brewer's yeast in 2015. In the same year, Europe did account for the greatest share in baker's yeast. North America did contribute for the second-largest share. The demand on the part of baker's yeast is driven by the increasing demand for high-value baked goods such as cookies and cakes that are marketed at the global level by large companies.

Based on application, the yeast market is segmented into food & beverage sector, feed sector, pharmaceutical & industrial sector and so on. Based on form, the yeast market is segmented into dry yeast, instant yeast, fresh yeast and other includes bread machine yeast and rapid-rise yeast. The "fresh yeast" market's growth is directly proportional to the trend shifting toward fast and processed food consumption, bakery items in particular. Fresh yeast is broadly used in bakery products such as pastries and breads as it has good fermenting qualities and does provide an excellent taste. Europe was the biggest market for fresh yeast and accounted for maximum share in 2015. Asia Pacific is, at present, one of the most promising markets for fresh yeast, as the demand is continuously increasing with increase in population and altering demand for processed food products.

Based on speciality yeast, the yeast market is segmented into yeast extracts, yeasts autolysates, yeast beta-glucan, yeast derivatives (includes yeast flavor enhancers, yeast saccharides and yeast pigments), nucleotides, minerals, vitamins and so on. Based on geography, the yeast market is segmented into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America and Middle East & Africa. The North America and Europe are the market leaders but in future competition is likely to increase in the market of Asia Pacific region. The key players of yeast industry are Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Alltech, Associated British Foods Plc, Chr. Hansen A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Leiber GmbH, Lesaffre Group, Sensient Technologies, Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd., Cargill, Ab Mauri, Ab Vista, Bio Springer S.A., Bio Springer S.A., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. and Synergy Flavors.

