Yeast Probiotic Ingredient for Animal Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Eggs and Poultry Meat Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market is expected to grow from $4.98 billion in 2022 to $5.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market is expected to reach $7.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Major players in the yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market are Chr. Hansen A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Novozymes A/S, Lallemand Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group PLC., Dow Inc., BASF SE, Perstorp AB, Eastman Chemical Company, Macco Organiques Inc., Hawkins Inc., Impextraco NV, Lesaffre, Calpis Co. Ltd., Alltech and Provita Eurotech Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The yeast probiotics for the animal feed refer to a live microbial feed additive that enhances the intestinal balance of the host animal. Probiotics are employed in animal feeding and are regarded as growth and health stimulators.



The main products of yeast probiotic ingredients for animals are live, spent and yeast derivatives. Live probiotics confer a health benefit to the administered animal when ingested. Their use has been an effective alternative to antimicrobial growth promoters in the livestock industry. They are derived from various genera including Saccharomyces spp, Kluyveromyces spp and others for the livestock of ruminants, poultry, swine, aquatic animals, pets and equine.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market. Major companies operating in the swine feed probiotic yeast market are focusing on improving feed use efficiency on the probiotic yeast they are offering for swine feed.

For instance, in January 2023, Phileo by Lesaffre, a France-based provider of animal welfare and performance solutions based on live yeasts, bacteria and yeast products launched Actisaf Sc 47 HR+ probiotic yeast for swine feed and poultry feed. The unique Actisaf Sc 47 HR+ microspherule shape was developed to provide inherent resistance to combined temperature, friction and moisture in pelleting feed without the requirement for foreign material coating.



North America was the largest region in the yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the yeast probiotic ingredient for animal market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Growing demand for eggs and poultry meat is expected to propel the growth of yeast probiotics for animal feed market going forward. Poultry meat refers to the edible portion of any domesticated avian species, such as chicken, turkey, duck, geese, Japanese quail and guinea fowl. Probiotics are used as an additive in poultry feed, which helps the poultry farm animals disease-free and boosts their immunity to produce more eggs and meat.

For instance, according to the organization for economic co-operation and development (OECD), a France-based intergovernmental organization with the goal of stimulating economic progress and world trade, the consumption of pork meat increased from 106.279 million tons in 2020 to 108.775 million tons in 2021 and consumption of beef meat increased from 70.882 million tons in 2020 to 71.451 million tons in 2021. Thus, increased demand for eggs and poultry meat is driving the growth of yeast probiotics for animal feed market.



The yeast prebiotics for the animal feed market consists of sales of Lactobacillus, Bacillus, Streptococcus, Pediococcus, Enterococcus, Bifidobacterium and Propionibacterium. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market Characteristics



3. Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market Trends And Strategies



4. Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market



5. Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Live

Spent

Yeast Derivatives

6.2. Global Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market, Segmentation By Genus, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Saccharomyces Spp

Kluyveromyces Spp

Other Genera

6.3. Global Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market, Segmentation By Livestock, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Pets

Equine

7. Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Yeast Probiotic Ingredient For Animal Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vn46q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets