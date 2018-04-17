Yeastar and VTech Jointly Announce Strategic Partnership Providing Enhanced Interoperability

Yeastar and VTech® have been working together and investing resources to guarantee interoperability of existing products. The mutual customers of Yeastar and VTech have long been enjoining the VTech phone auto provisioning convenience with the premised-based Yeastar S-Series VoIP PBX.

The ever growing demand for SIP communication solutions and the same vision shared in providing quality products to our customers have driven the two companies to form a strategic partnership and collaborate on bringing existing and new VTech SIP phone plug-and-play functionality to the new Yeastar Cloud PBX. The new partnership is a strategic fit, leveraging Yeastar's deep roots in the global SME enterprise communication market and the immense strength of VTech SIP-based phones.

"We're excited to bring our SIP desksets and conference phones to Yeastar customers," said Ernie Levenson, president, VTech Communications, Inc. "Our new partnership will help companies of all sizes communicate better with their clients and colleagues. From color displays to cutting-edge VoIP signaling, our technology delivers an exceptional communications experience."

The enhanced interoperability is expected to spark innovative and powerful business phone system solutions. Yeastar customers will benefit from a line of reliable and versatile business phones with quick and easy auto provisioning. VTech SIP solutions include Bluetooth® and DECT connectivity; color screens; German-engineered audio; and expandability options. VTech customers can trust Yeastar VoIP phone systems and have the freedom to choose from on-premises PBX systems and cloud phone systems. The two companies will also work closely channel-wise and cooperate on arranging training activities, bundled solutions, and other endeavors.

"VTech is a valued partner of Yeastar," said Alan Shen, CEO of Yeastar. "And we have been working with VTech phones for many years and we felt excited about strengthening our partnership and collaborating closely and extensively, which will certainly drive growth for both companies. We have great momentum in providing innovative business phone system solutions and improved customer experiences."

About Yeastar

Yeastar specializes in the design and development of innovative telecommunications equipment, including VoIP PBX systems and VoIP gateways for the SMB. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the telecommunications industry with a global partner network and over 100,000 customers worldwide. Yeastar products have been consistently recognized in the industry for their high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.Yeastar.com.

About VTech

VTech provides a full portfolio of strong brands and a diverse collection of telecommunications products that elevate the business customer and hotel guest experience through state-of-the-art technology. They are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by industry-leading warranties and U.S.-based training and support. The company has recently added an award-winning collection of SIP phone systems, featuring compatibility with hosted and open-source PBX platforms.

Founded in 1976, VTech is the world's largest manufacturer of cordless phones and the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. The VTech mission is to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high-quality products, while creating sustainable value for its stakeholders and the community. For more information on VTech Business Solutions and the ErisTerminal business phones, please visit businessphones.vtech.com.

VTech is a registered trademark of VTech Holdings Limited. ErisTerminal® is a registered trademark of VTech Communications, Inc. The Bluetooth® wordmark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by VTech is under license.

