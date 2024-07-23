YEE-HAW BREWING COMPANY BECOMES THE EXCLUSIVE CRAFT BEER OF THE TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

As part of the partnership, Yee-Haw Brewing Co., based in Knoxville, TN, will release Vol Lager, the first-ever officially licensed, co-branded craft beer with the University of Tennessee. A good ol' premium lager, born in the Tennessee hills, Vol Lager will taste like Home Sweet Home to Volunteer fans and rival SEC fans who come to Knoxville in the years ahead. Full of flavor, yet drinkable, Vol Lager will be available in both 12 oz and 19.2 oz packaged cans as well as draft, available in Yee-Haw taprooms and wherever Yee-Haw is enjoyed, starting in mid-August.

In addition to the beer, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. and the University of Tennessee will create unique fan experiences both on and off campus. Highlights of these experiences include naming rights for the Social Deck at Neyland Stadium as well as the Left Field Bar inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Additionally, all Yee-Haw Brewing Co. taprooms will become the Official Watch Party locations for all Tennessee athletics. Fans should also expect a co-branded merchandise line to hit shelves soon.

"Tennessee just finished their best year in athletics ever, and we couldn't be prouder to join the team," said Joe Baker, founder of Yee-Haw Brewing Company. "Jessi and I have been cheering for the Vols since we could walk, and now being their partner is a dream come true."

Founded by UT Alumni, Yee-Haw is a local company started in East Tennessee. Since 2015, Yee-Haw has created an experience and a mindset that feels like home. With the success of the highly anticipated opening of the Knoxville Yee-Haw taproom in 2023 and a better-than-ever University of Tennessee athletics program, a pairing between the two is a natural fit.

The Tennessee-Yee-Haw collaboration was created through the Vol Network, and in conjunction with Yee-Haw's local east Tennessee distributor, Cherokee Distributing, who serves as the Vol Network's long-time exclusive malt-beverage sponsor.

"This is an incredibly exciting time in our Athletics history, and as we continue to promote the power of the Tennessee brand, our partnership with Yee-Haw is a natural fit," said Steve Early, Vice President and General Manager of the Vol Network. "To have the opportunity to partner with such a popular, hometown craft beer favorite like Yee-Haw is something we believe adds considerable value to the Vol fan experience."

Yee-Haw Brewing Company and the University of Tennessee encourage fans to Drink Responsibly.

For more information, please visit yeehawbrewing.com and follow Yee-Haw Brewing Co. on social media @yeehawbrewing.

About Yee-Haw Brewing

Founded in 2015, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. started in a historic railroad depot built in the late 1800s in Johnson City, TN. Quickly growing from a start-up to one of the fastest developing craft breweries in the southeast, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. currently has locations in Johnson City, TN, Pigeon Forge, TN, Gatlinburg, TN, Nashville, TN (a campus shared with Ole Smoky Moonshine), Greenville, SC and now Knoxville, TN.

Yee-Haw is an award-winning brewery with several beer championship awards at the state and national level. Built on a strong foundation of core beers and rotating seasonal beers, each location has experienced brewers on-site that develop specialty craft beers reflective of their local markets.

About the University of Tennessee

Founded Sept. 10, 1794, in Knoxville, Tenn., as Blount College, the University of Tennessee began playing sports in 1891. Over the last century-plus, Tennessee has developed into one of the nation's premier athletic departments. Home to the Volunteers and Lady Volunteers, all clad in the University's distinguished and recognizable Big Orange, UT has produced 24 team national championships, nearly 200 individual national championships and well over 200 conference titles. Tennessee student-athletes excel not only in the competition venue but also in the classroom and the community. Volunteers For Life (VFLs) have achieved great success in both professional sports and the business world.

About Learfield

Learfield is a diversified and influential media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

SOURCE Yee-Haw Brewing Company