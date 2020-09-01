Yeedi Launches Robot Vacuum Designed for #WFH Pet Owners & Families with Quiet Mode and App Control

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeedi ( www.yeedi.com ), a robot vacuum brand committed to delivering intelligent floor-cleaning technology for productive people, today announced the launch of its newest product, yeedi K650, designed expressly for work-from-home parents and pawrents.

With more people living, schooling, and working from home—and cleanliness a top concern during the pandemic—everyone needs a hassle-free solution for more frequent cleans. What sets the Yeedi K650 apart from other robot vacuum cleaners is its unique combination of deep-cleaning power, convenience, and affordability.

Deep-Cleaning Power

With 3 adjustable suction settings up to 2000pa, the yeedi K650 removes even the most stubborn dirt and dramatically reduces allergens and pet dander. Its high- efficiency filter stops and locks 99% of bacteria and dust as small as 6 microns, and its tangle-free silicone main brush eliminates the need to clean out messy pet and human hair tangles.

Convenience

At 56dB on Quiet Mode, the yeedi K650 is no louder than a microwave. This means that it won't scare pets or young children, or wake the baby—and can even be used during Zoom calls. The yeedi K650 also has the industry's highest capacity dustbin at 800mL to hold more per clean and reduce the frequency of emptying. The all-new yeedi Mobile App enables set-and-forget scheduling, so yeedi automatically cleans on time every day and then docks itself to charge.

Affordability

The yeedi K650 packs multifunctional capabilities into a price point that doesn't break the bank. Compared with other products in its class, the yeedi K650 stands out by offering higher dust-bin capacity, hassle-free design for pet and hair tangles, app control with smart home integration, and magnetic strips* for designated area cleaning.

"Staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic has had its ups and downs for a lot of families. I think many of us are grateful to spend more time with our families, but it can be stressful at times to juggle this new balance of needs," said Gary Li, Managing Director at yeedi. "We designed yeedi for parents like us, who are striving to be productive while working and living from home in a house full of kids, pets, or anyone else with whom they are quarantining."

Yeedi's products have an average 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Customers can benefit from a one-year limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee on all products.

The yeedi K650 retails for $219 and is available to purchase now on Amazon, customers can take advantage of a special introductory price of $169 from now through September 14, 2020. For more information, please visit www.yeedi.com/us/k650.

*Purchase as required.

ABOUT YEEDI

Yeedi designs intelligent robot vacuums for productive people. The company's robot vacuum cleaners help people enjoy easy and delightful lives with its innovations. From high-efficiency deep cleaning to set-and-forget design philosophy, yeedi's suite of robotic vacuums lets you do more. For more information, please visit www.yeedi.com .

