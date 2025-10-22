Yeeld Launches Compliant Surcharging in Canada for Domestic and Cross-Border Merchants

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeeld, a leader in modern payments infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its surcharging capabilities to Canada across both its flagship products - YeeldPay and the Yeeld Surcharging API.

The launch enables Canadian merchants and businesses selling into Canada to automatically recover credit card processing fees while meeting all federal, provincial, and card-network requirements.

"With this launch, we're removing one of the most persistent challenges for merchants operating in Canada: the rising cost of credit card acceptance," said Mira Boora, Chief Operating Officer at Yeeld. "By automating compliance across provinces and networks, Yeeld enables merchants to recover fees seamlessly, without adding operational overhead or risk."

Key Capabilities

Automated Canadian rules: Yeeld enforces credit-only restrictions, caps surcharges at 2.4% or actual cost (whichever is lower)

Dynamic surcharge calculation: Calculates surcharges in real time based on card type, funding source, and province-specific rules

Comprehensive coverage: Available via YeeldPay (hosted checkout page) and the Yeeld Surcharging API (for custom integrations)

Cross-border support: Available to Canadian and U.S. companies processing payments from Canadian customers.

Easy integrations: Works seamlessly with multiple payment processors for onboarding, processing, and reporting

Real-time rule engine: Automatically updates Visa, Mastercard, and Amex rule changes, minimizing legal and operational overhead

Canadian Surcharging Rules

Credit-only (no debit or prepaid)

Maximum of 2.4% or actual processing cost (whichever is lower)

Disclosure required at entry, checkout, and receipt

Refunds must include surcharge

Must comply with Visa, Mastercard, and Amex provincial interpretations

Availability

Surcharging for Canada is available starting today, October 22, 2025, across both YeeldPay and the Surcharging API.

About Yeeld

With a mission to simplify and optimize payment integrations, Yeeld continues to deliver cutting-edge products and solutions that empower businesses to maximize their financial efficiency. For more information, visit www.theyeeld.com.

Contact Information

Mira Boora

Chief Operating Officer

Yeeld

708-480-2289

[email protected]

www.theyeeld.com

