Yeelight Launches Smart Home Hub: A Next-Generation Multi-Protocol Gateway for a Unified Smart Home Experience

Yeelight, an industry leader in smart lighting and IoT solutions, today announced the launch of its first multi-protocol smart home gateway — the Yeelight Smart Home Hub. Certified as Matter Compatible, this innovative hub brings unparalleled versatility and interoperability to smart homes, enabling seamless interaction between Yeelight devices and the broader Matter ecosystem.

Yeelight Smart Home Hub

The Yeelight Smart Home Hub acts as the central controller for a range of smart devices, supporting Wi-Fi, OpenThread, and BLE Mesh protocols. This makes it a powerful platform to manage Yeelight's extensive lineup of Bluetooth and Thread-based products, while bridging them into popular Matter-enabled ecosystems such as Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and SmartThings.

Key Features of the Yeelight Smart Home Hub:

Multi-Protocol Support : Fully compatible with Wi-Fi, OpenThread, and BLE Mesh, enabling efficient control of diverse Yeelight and third-party devices.

: Fully compatible with Wi-Fi, OpenThread, and BLE Mesh, enabling efficient control of diverse Yeelight and third-party devices. Matter-Compatible Gateway : As a Matter-certified hub, it allows non-Matter Yeelight devices to be exposed to Matter-enabled platforms, delivering users a unified and flexible smart home experience.

: As a Matter-certified hub, it allows non-Matter Yeelight devices to be exposed to Matter-enabled platforms, delivering users a unified and flexible smart home experience. Thread Border Router : Functions as a Thread Border Router, ensuring stable and secure Thread network routing for devices across smart home environments.

: Functions as a Thread Border Router, ensuring stable and secure Thread network routing for devices across smart home environments. Matter Controller Functionality : Equipped to control Matter-compatible devices directly, without needing additional bridges or adapters.

: Equipped to control Matter-compatible devices directly, without needing additional bridges or adapters. 150+ Device Connections : Supports communication with over 150 devices simultaneously, offering scalability for even the most connected homes.

: Supports communication with over 150 devices simultaneously, offering scalability for even the most connected homes. Local Control & Offline Use: Features local LAN control for faster response and ensures smart home automations continue to work even when the internet is unavailable.

"Our Smart Home Hub is designed from the ground up for interoperability, speed, and scalability," said Eric Jiang, CEO of Yeelight. "With support for multiple protocols and Matter certification, this device establishes a new milestone for Yeelight's smart home ecosystem — one that's faster, more open, and more intuitive than ever."

The Yeelight Smart Home Hub is not only a central access point but also a future-forward platform, allowing Yeelight customers to enjoy interoperability with the industry's leading smart home technologies while seamlessly managing and expanding their smart environments.

Availability

The Matter over Thread smart bulb will be available Q1 in 2026 through Yeelight's official website and authorized retail partners. It pairs perfectly with the newly released Yeelight Matter over Thread Smart Bulb and will serve as the foundation for upcoming Matter-compatible product releases.

About Yeelight

Founded in 2012, Yeelight is at the forefront of smart lighting innovation, providing users worldwide with high-quality, energy-efficient, and beautifully designed products. From bulbs to lighting systems, Yeelight's products are designed to enhance everyday life through intelligent, beautiful illumination. With a focus on user-friendly design and cross-platform compatibility, Yeelight continues to lead the global smart home lighting industry.

For more information, please visit Yeelight's official website here. or follow us on social platforms.

