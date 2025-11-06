YELL Hits 5,000 Customers in 90 Days - And Redefines What "Money Control" Looks Like

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three months after launch, YELL, the payments app designed to merge all your balances, transfers, and spending into one seamless experience, has crossed the 5,000-customer mark - signaling strong demand for financial simplicity and real-time visibility.

YELL's early traction reflects a growing consumer shift toward unified money management. With YELL, users can fund their wallet with both debit and credit cards, see their total buying power in one view, make payments, and send or split money with trusted contacts - instantly and securely.

YELL Payment app is available on Google Play and in the App Store.

"Most people don't realize how much buying power they already have - it's just scattered across accounts," said Florian Berlinger, CEO of YELL. "We built YELL to pull that power together, so users can see and spend with confidence."

In just 90 days, YELL has grown its customer base by focusing on clarity and ease, helping users tackle everything from everyday spending to unexpected expenses without juggling multiple apps or cards.

"We're proving that financial integration is in high demand," Florian added. "People want tools that make money feel less complicated - and that's exactly what YELL delivers."

About YELL

YELL is a digital wallet that simplifies personal money management. Customers connect existing bank accounts and credit cards to unlock their full buying power and access a unified picture of their financial health. The YELL wallet is backed by an *FDIC insured bank account, comes with a debit card, and has no subscription fees.

Yell Payment is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured depository institution. Banking services provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Member FDIC. *FDIC insurance coverage protects against the failure of an FDIC insured depository institution. Pass through FDIC insurance coverage is subject to certain conditions. The Yell Payment Mastercard® Debit Card is issued by Bangor Savings Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circle design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Spend anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Learn more at www.yellpayment.com or follow @YELLpayment on social media.

Media Contact:

Deidre Hudson

[email protected]

332-282-1564

SOURCE YELL Payment