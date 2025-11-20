Yello Acquires Symba, Furthering Successful Partnership to Help Employers Convert, Onboard, and Engage Early Talent

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yello , a leading provider of early talent acquisition software solutions, today announces the acquisition of Symba , the go-to platform for new hire readiness. Through this acquisition, Yello will help employers reduce the manual work of running internship and new grad programs while maximizing candidate engagement and conversion rates.

Yello Acquires Symba

Yello and Symba kicked off a strategic partnership earlier this year, which has already seen strong interest and adoption among Yello customers. This acquisition builds off of this success by fully integrating Symba into Yello's solutions, further strengthening Yello's holistic suite of solutions purpose-built for campus recruiting.

"Many of our customers have already adopted Symba since our partnership launched earlier this year," said Michael Megerian, Chief Revenue Officer at Yello. "These customers are already seeing a positive ROI, and fully integrating Symba's solutions into Yello will add even more value."

The Symba team will join Yello, with Co-founders Ahva Sadeghi and Nikita Gupta playing major roles within the organization.

"Partnering with Symba has helped Yello customers close critical engagement gaps and build more consistent, connected experiences for early-career talent," said Dan Bartfield, Co-Founder and CEO of Yello. "With this acquisition, we're giving early-career teams clearer visibility across their programs and improving conversions and reneges. We are thrilled to have the Symba team join Yello and believe that together we will help recruiters provide a seamless and consistent experience to every candidate across the entire candidate journey."

"At Symba, we built a platform designed to automate the most complex aspects of talent onboarding while keeping the experience front and center," said Nikita Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO of Symba. "By integrating our technology with Yello's end-to-end recruiting ecosystem, we will now be able to deliver even deeper analytics, smarter automation, and truly connected workflows that empower employers to scale meaningful engagement from candidate to alumni. Together, we'll be setting a higher standard for how organizations engage, empower, and retain early talent."

"We built Symba to empower early-career talent as they begin their first job opportunities," said Ahva Sadeghi, Co-Founder and CEO of Symba. "By joining forces with Yello, we can accelerate that mission and scale our impact to millions of candidates and hundreds of organizations around the world."

About Symba

Symba, founded in 2017, is the go-to platform for new hire readiness, designed to streamline everything from offer acceptance through alumni engagement. Trusted by leading organizations like CVS Health and Netflix, Symba has supported over 20,000 new hires by reducing manual effort and enabling recruiters to easily onboard, manage, engage, and develop early talent seamlessly. Proudly women-founded and award-winning, Symba empowers teams to deliver personalized experiences and build lasting relationships with their future workforce.

About Yello

Yello helps hundreds of the world's leading brands manage their campus recruitment process to source and engage early-career candidates. Yello is the only solution purpose-built for early talent – with industry-leading capabilities spanning the entire early talent journey, from planning to recruitment operations to sourcing and events. Key hiring statistics provide meaningful insights that lead to more accurate, data-driven decisions while maximizing your return on investment.

Media Contact:

Wes Kuhns

(312) 517-3200

[email protected]

SOURCE Yello