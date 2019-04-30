Yello Mobile's Online Healthcare Platform Company "Carelabs" Starts Building One-Stop Medical Service

Carelabs is a well-known healthcare O2O (Online to Offline) company in Korea that produced the best hospital information application "Goodoc" and beauty platform "Babitalk". The company is in a range of other healthcare-related businesses, including hospital marketing and software development for medical institutes.

Carelabs sales increased rapidly from approximately seven million dollars in 2014 to 47 million in 2018.

Goodoc, Carelab's main service, is a one-stop medical service that uses the company's technological know-how and Big Data to make hospital appointments, issue mobile-based prescriptions, pay medical fees and claim insurance.

Through this, Carelabs expects to solve the information imbalance between users and medical professionals and provide more convenient medical services. The company will continue to expand its business domain across the Korean market and into the global healthcare market.

Meanwhile, DAYLI Blockchain, a smart city solution company under Yello Mobile, recently took over Carelabs and became the company's largest shareholder. Both companies will cooperate to construct a smart healthcare platform based on blockchain technology.

About Carelabs

Carelabs is a healthcare O2O solution company that was established in 2012 and was the first O2O company in Korea to go public on KOSDAQ in March 2018. Its Goodoc and Babitalk are the No. 1 apps in the industry, and it has developed an operation system (S/W) solution for clinics and hospitals. The company has maintained an unparalleled position within the Korean healthcare O2O market by providing marketing services specialized in healthcare. Carelabs goal is to construct a one-stop treatment service that encompasses hospital location searches, registration, treatment, and payments for prescription, and develop into a total solution company in the healthcare and beauty care industries.

About Yello Mobile

Yello Mobile is an integrated digital platform provider of optimized B2C service in the digital environment and customized B2B solution with state-of-the-art technology brought by the Digital Transformation including Blockchain, Big Data, AI. It was established in 2012 with the aim of delivering service innovation with maximizing values of blockchain in its core business areas such as FinTech, AdTech, healthcare, O2O, and media commerce. Since its foundation, Yello Mobile has been leading innovation, keeping pace with the paradigms of the new era, and aspiring to become the pioneers of groundbreaking technology that can lead the Digital Transformation.

