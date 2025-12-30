Yellow Meets Yellow: Parimatch Joins Forces with Joburg Super Kings as Official Principal Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform, is proud to announce its official partnership with Joburg Super Kings (JSK), a professional T20 team from South Africa. Parimatch will serve as the Principal Partner of the team for the upcoming SA20 season. This collaboration showcases Parimatch's dedication to cricket culture while bringing one-of-a-kind experiences to the next generation of fans.

Parimatch joins Joburg Super Kings as Official Principal Partner

Joburg Super Kings have quickly established themselves as a T20 powerhouse in South Africa, reaching the SA20 finals in their debut season and earning a reputation for thrilling last-over finishes and a passionate fan following. Known for the iconic yellow jerseys and a winning DNA, the team also draws inspiration and strategy from the IPL parent franchise, Chennai Super Kings.

Parimatch, a brand that partners with top teams and creates impactful campaigns connecting audiences and sport, shares this spirit. Together, they unite under the motto 'Yellow Meets Yellow,' reflected in a visual identity instantly recognized by millions. Yellow highlights their boldness and creates a synergistic effect that elevates their presence in the cricket landscape. This alliance brings together two strong sporting cultures, built on excellence and fair play.

"Partnership with Joburg Super Kings is a fusion of ambitions and energy. Together, we will create new experiences for cricket fans and celebrate the passion and drive that define both our brands," said Pranav Arora, Head of Parimatch Press Office.

Cricket icon Faf du Plessis, the new captain of the team and one of the most experienced leaders in T20 cricket, is at the center of the campaign. He sees his story as more than just a tale of victories. Through his social media, he shares how he faces challenges with courage and overcomes setbacks, inspiring millions of fans. Recently recovered from injury, Faf du Plessis is ready to deliver his best performance in the new season.

Parimatch emphasized that the new season will feature meet-and-greet events with JSK players, bringing athletes and cricket fans closer together. The collaboration also promises premium experiences throughout the year and a wealth of engaging digital content.

Let the roar begin: the star-studded pride is ready for the new season, and with Parimatch by their side, fans can expect unforgettable moments that will significantly boost cricket culture in South Africa and worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852385/Parimatch_Joburg_Super_Kings.jpg

SOURCE Parimatch