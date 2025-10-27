Yellow Network Integrates with XRPL EVM Sidechain To Upgrade RWA Trading

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Network has integrated its proprietary Layer-3 clearing network, Yellow Clearnet, with the XRPL EVM Sidechain , to increase the liquidity and traceability of real-world assets through high-speed, off-chain learning and settlement.

Yellow Clearnet enables real-time, non-custodial, cross-chain trading to occur off-chain between isolated exchanges and brokerages using state channels, with only the final settlement recorded on-chain. This creates a global, unified pool of liquidity whilst enabling chains to effectively scale to previously impossible levels.

The XRPL EVM Sidechain is a fast, secure network that enables EVM-compatible applications to operate alongside the XRP Ledger. Developed by Peersyst in collaboration with Ripple and the XRPL community, it connects to the XRPL Ledger, a decentralized blockchain through the Axelar bridge, allowing XRP to move natively between the two networks and providing interoperability with 80+ blockchains.

With XRP as its native gas token, faster block times, and low transaction fees, it provides an efficient environment for building cross-chain DeFi, tokenization, and payments applications.

"This is an incredibly exciting development for both Yellow Network and the XRPL EVM Sidechain" said Yellow Network Co-Founder Louis Bellet. "XRPL EVM Sidechain provides the foundational rails for the tokenization of real world assets and Yellow Network offers an engine to make those assets truly liquid and tradable."

Yellow Clearnet is designed to be a highly versatile, independent overlay network that integrates with and connects various blockchains. The XRPL EVM Sidechain is the latest to connect, with integrations already existing with Ethereum, Polygon and Binance Smart Chain. Solana, Bitcoin and Polkadot are also on its roadmap.

Yellow Network was created in 2018 as a mechanism for solving crypto's liquidity fragmentation problem by connecting once isolated parties using state channels. State channels are private off-chain transaction channels that enable low-fee, trustless, ultra-high-frequency trading, with only the final settlement recorded on-chain.

Yellow Network is backed by Ripple Co-Founder Chris Larsen, who was the lead investor in its $10 million seed round in September 2024.

Yellow Network

Yellow Network is a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem providing the core infrastructure and developer tools to power a new generation of high-performance decentralized finance applications.

Its core technology is a Layer-3 protocol that enables realtime, non-custodial, cross-chain trading to occur off-chain using state channels, with only the final settlement recorded on-chain. Built on top of this is the Yellow SDK, a comprehensive Software Development Kit that serves as an advanced toolkit for developers to build advanced, user-friendly, and efficient decentralized applications (dApps). Yellow Network aims to drive the mass adoption of Web3 whilst creating a more efficient and inclusive financial ecosystem that extends the principles of Bitcoin and Ethereum to everyday life.

