Yellow River Delta Haichuanghui Overseas Returnees Club Established in Dongying

Dongying Economic and Technological Development Zone

03 Aug, 2023

DONGYING, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, the launch ceremony of "Stay in Dongying" Overseas Returnee Talent Exchange Salon & Yellow River Delta Haichuanghui Overseas Returnees Club was held at the Optical Valley Futuristic City's Overseas Returnees Innovation and Entrepreneurship Park in the Dongying Economic and Technological Development Zone of Shandong Province.

The launch ceremony of "Stay in Dongying" Overseas Returnee Talent Exchange Salon & Yellow River Delta Haichuanghui Overseas Returnees Club held at the Optical Valley Futuristic City's Overseas Returnees Innovation and Entrepreneurship Park in the Dongying Economic and Technological Development Zone
All the time, the Dongying Economic and Technological Development Zone has always valued the precious resource of overseas returnees and constantly improved the services for them. It has built a high-standard special industrial park, the first one of the kind to serve and support the innovation and entrepreneurship of overseas returnees in Dongying. The Dongying Overseas Returnees Innovation and Entrepreneurship Park has a total floor area of over 5,300 square meters, equipped with various service facilities such as roadshow hall, gyms and smart shared conference rooms, thus providing innovative space and entrepreneurship service for the high-level talents and graduates returning from abroad and retaining the excellent innovation and startup projects.

In order to further support the innovation and entrepreneurship of overseas returnees, the Dongying Economic and Technological Development Zone has released "six favorable policies" in the "Administrative Regulations of the Dongying Overseas Returnees Innovation and Entrepreneurship Park", and developed supporting policies to provide full-cycle support such as startup space, startup funding, startup support and rewards for achievements. 

Thus far, the Dongying Economic and Technological Development Zone has attracted 21 startup enterprises established by overseas returnees from renowned universities of countries such as the US, the UK and South Korea, introduced 13 talents with a degree of master or higher; it has launched more than 20 "innovation and entrepreneurship" service events such as talent salons, online promotion events, policy publicity events and job fairs, having served an accumulation of 200 overseas returnees; it has fostered 3 high-tech enterprises, 1 enterprise winning an award in the Shandong Entrepreneurship Competition and the enterprises in the park have obtained 44 various inventions and software copyrights.

The launch ceremony of "Stay in Dongying" Overseas Returnee Talent Exchange Salon & Yellow River Delta Haichuanghui Overseas Returnees Club held at the Optical Valley Futuristic City's Overseas Returnees Innovation and Entrepreneurship Park in the Dongying Economic and Technological Development Zone

