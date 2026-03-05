Yellow Stripes Capital Acquires Majority Stake in NoblQ to Power Global AI‑Led Expansion

DALLAS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Stripes Capital ("YSC"), a private investment firm based in Dublin, Ohio, has acquired a majority stake in NoblQ, a fast‑growing global digital transformation company. The partnership strengthens NoblQ's position at the forefront of AI‑enabled enterprise modernization and underscores YSC's commitment to building next‑generation technology platforms.

"We invest in companies that are not just transforming industries but defining how technology enables growth," said Harsh Acharya, Founder and CEO of Yellow Stripes Capital. "Bala and the NoblQ team have built a global IT services powerhouse. Together, we'll scale their impact across industries ready for intelligent transformation."

"This partnership gives NoblQ the fuel to accelerate innovation that directly transforms client outcomes," said Bala Chandra, CEO of NoblQ. "With YSC's expertise in operational scale and global expansion, we're positioned to lead the next chapter of enterprise AI adoption."

Strategic Partnership Signals New Growth Phase

Through this investment, YSC will collaborate closely with NoblQ's leadership to advance its AI‑driven transformation strategy, enhance delivery operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, and expand its digital engineering and enterprise modernization practices.

As part of the transaction, Harsh Acharya has been appointed Chairman of NoblQ's Board of Directors, where he will guide the company's strategic growth and innovation initiatives alongside the executive team.

Leadership Transition and Legacy

The transaction also marks a meaningful leadership transition for Caldwell Velnambi, founder and former Chairman of NoblQ, and Nepoleon Duraisamy, former Co‑Chairman and Chairman & CEO of its subsidiary, Jeevan Technologies Inc., both of whom have sold their remaining interests in the company.

Under Caldwell's leadership, NoblQ transformed from an ERP services provider into a diversified global digital transformation partner, executing five strategic acquisitions and building an integrated portfolio spanning consulting, data, and platform modernization. Mr. Velnambi now launches NoblQ Ventures, an independent venture capital firm.

Mr. Duraisamy leaves a legacy of engineering excellence and workforce development, having built strong technology delivery foundations in India and the United States - contributions recognized as instrumental to NoblQ's success and to the broader technology community. Over the past 25 years, he built Jeevan Technologies into a high‑performing professional services organization defined by advancing innovation, client trust, and operational discipline.

NoblQ and Yellow Stripes Capital extend their sincere appreciation to Caldwell Velnambi and Nepoleon Duraisamy for their visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and enduring contributions to the company's growth and evolution.

About NoblQ

NoblQ is a global digital transformation and IT services company specializing in AI‑driven engineering, enterprise platforms, and professional services. With more than 1,600 professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia, NoblQ partners with enterprises to modernize mission‑critical systems, harness data and artificial intelligence, and deliver measurable business results.

Explore NoblQ's offerings at https://www.noblq.com/solutions/artificial-intelligence

About Yellow Stripes Capital

Yellow Stripes Capital is a private investment firm headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, focused on acquiring and building high‑performing technology and services businesses. The firm combines disciplined capital, operational expertise, and long‑term partnership to unlock value and drive sustainable growth. Learn more about its portfolio and investment philosophy at https://www.yellowstripescapital.com/philosophy.

SOURCE Nobl Q LLC