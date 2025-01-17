YELLOW TAPE MEDIA'S "THE BAD SHEPHERD" PREMIERES ON HULU, ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL SUCCESS AND UPCOMING SLATE

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Tape Media Group proudly announces the Hulu premiere of Geo Santini's critically acclaimed thriller, The Bad Shepherd, on January 17, 2025. Following its tremendous success in transactional Video on Demand (VOD) markets, The Bad Shepherd, continues to expand its global footprint, with distribution secured in international territories including the UK, Russia, Spain, Japan, Latin America, and Germany.

The Bad Shepherd

Released in March 2024 by Saban Films, The Bad Shepherd captivated audiences with its suspenseful storytelling and morally complex narrative. The film confronts viewers with the ethical question: What would you do if you found a bag full of money? Featuring a stellar cast, including Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied), Scotty Tovar (Empire), and Brett Zimmerman (Call of Duty WWII), and written by Ryan David Jahn.

Building on the momentum of The Bad Shepherd, Yellow Tape Media Group is unveiling a bold new slate of projects, including: Merchant of Venice, a modern take on a Shakespearean tale, 5150, a horror/thriller that takes place in an insane asylum, Inside the Mind of Eddie Barbarino, a homeless vet with mental illness who believes he's a superhero and unravels a police conspiracy, Summer of '79, a coming of age-drama set in the depth of South Philadelphia, and Straight Out the Closet, a 30 min Dramedy that throws an unsuspecting celebrity into a world he is not prepared for.

"The Bad Shepherd has been an incredible journey, and I'm thrilled to bring this story to Hulu's platform," says Geo Santini, the visionary Director behind the film. "Yellow Tape Media is just getting started, and I'm excited to announce a slate of projects that continue to challenge norms and captivate audiences worldwide."

Santini, a New York native, is no stranger to crafting compelling narratives. With over a decade in the industry, his works include the VOD hit After The Reign (2020), Amazon Original series Borderline (2015), and debut feature Hotel California (2010). Known for his ability to blend emotional depth with gripping tension.

Yellow Tape Media Group, under Santini's leadership, is solidifying its position as a prominent independent content producer, bringing bold, innovative stories to life across film and television.

