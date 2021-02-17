Yellow Wood Partners Announces Five Promotions

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Wood Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in consumer brands and companies, today announced the promotions of Jennifer Roach Pacini, Andrew Nguyen, and Sarah Mascioli Ensslen to Principal; Payton McVey to Vice President and; Amrutha Mandalap to Senior Associate.

Dana Schmaltz, Partner of Yellow Wood Partners, said, "We are excited to distinguish this group of talented professionals. They are indicative of the deep consumer talent within Yellow Wood. Through their diverse backgrounds and investment and operating experiences, they all have demonstrated the core values of our firm as we continue to build world-class consumer businesses. It is a great pleasure to announce these well-earned promotions and recognize their achievements as they assume new responsibilities and increased leadership."

Sarah Mascioli Ensslen

Sarah joined Yellow Wood Partners in 2019 with a history of excelling in the private equity sector. Before that, she was an Investment Professional at Permira. Prior to that, she was as Associate at Spectrum Equity. She began her career as an Analyst at Goldman Sachs. She received a B.A. from Princeton and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Andrew Nguyen

Andrew joined Yellow Wood in 2018. Prior to joining the firm, he spent time in an operating role at L'Oréal USA and was an Associate at Levine Leichtman Capital Partners and prior to that was an Analyst at Credit Suisse. He received a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Columbia University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Jennifer Roach Pacini

Jennifer joined Yellow Wood in 2014 and most recently completed a secondment in an operating role at our portfolio company, Scholl's Wellness Company. Previously, she was a Senior Analyst at Analysis Group. Prior to that she worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co. She received a B.A. in Economics from the University of Rochester.

Payton McVey

Payton joined Yellow Wood in 2017 and most recently completed a secondment in an operating role at our portfolio company, Scholl's Wellness Company. Previously, he was an Analyst at William Blair & Co. Prior to that, he was a CPA with Deloitte & Touche. He received an Honors B.S. in Business Administration from The Citadel.

Amrutha Mandalap

Ammu joined Yellow Wood in 2019. Prior to that, she was an Associate at BMO Capital Markets. She received a B.A. in Business, Entrepreneurships, and Organizations, magna cum laude, from Brown University.

About Yellow Wood Partners

Yellow Wood Partners is a Boston-based private investment firm that invests exclusively in the consumer industry in the middle market. The firm seeks to acquire branded consumer products that sell into a variety of consumer channels, including mass, drug, food, specialty, value, club and e-commerce. Yellow Wood's investment and operating strategy is based on utilizing the firm's functional operating resources to help maximize brand performance by driving organic growth and increasing operating efficiencies while acquiring additional brands into a limited number of platform companies in its concentrated investment portfolio. For more information, please visit www.yellowwoodpartners.com.

