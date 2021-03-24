Yellow Wood Partners Enhances Team with Addition of Mark Malo as Operating Partner

BOSTON, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow Wood Partners LLC ("Yellow Wood"), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in consumer brands and companies, today announced that Mark Malo, an experienced executive with over 30 years' experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, has joined the firm as an Operating Partner to help further drive operational excellence at its portfolio companies.

Dana Schmaltz, Partner of Yellow Wood, said, "Our functional based operational management approach to investing and improving our consumer portfolio companies is designed to maximize a brand's performance. Mark's extensive experience working in and successful leading all aspects of the sales function for numerous brands throughout his career will bring immediate value to our firm and our portfolio investments. He aligns extremely well with Yellow Wood's focus on consumer consumption and how it drives the value of brands. We are excited to have his capabilities and deep experience on the Yellow Wood team.as we continue to grow our firm."

Mr. Malo started his career working in plant engineering at Frito-Lay and held jobs of increasing responsibility at The Clorox Company where he spent most of his career. He began at Clorox in 1994 in product supply and transitioned into sales in 1998, where he gained experience working with all major retailers in North America. He spent five years as President and General Manager of Clorox's Canadian business before relocating to Northwest Arkansas in late 2012 where he served as Vice President and General Manager of Clorox's Global Walmart business. He started a consulting business in 2020 focused on building brand and customer strategies. Mr. Malo is a graduate of Bowling Green State University.

Mr. Malo increases to eight the number of Yellow Wood's team of senior Operating Partners who utilize their expansive consumer products experience to develop strong partnerships with management teams that maximizes strategic value creation.

Yellow Wood Partners is a Boston-based private investment firm that invests exclusively in the consumer industry in the middle market. The firm seeks to acquire branded consumer products that sell into a variety of consumer channels, including mass, drug, food, specialty, value, club and e-commerce. Yellow Wood's investment and operating strategy is based on utilizing the firm's functional operating resources to help maximize brand performance by driving organic growth and increasing operating efficiencies while acquiring additional brands into a limited number of platform companies in its concentrated investment portfolio. For more information, please visit www.yellowwoodpartners.com.

