Yellow Wood Partners Portfolio Companies Suave Brands and Elida Beauty Complete Merger to Create Evermark, A Leading Global Platform of Personal Care Brands

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suave Brands Company ("Suave Brands") and Elida Beauty ("Elida"), today announced that they have completed a merger to create Evermark, LLC ("Evermark" or the "Company"), a leading global platform of iconic personal care brands. Both businesses are portfolio companies of Yellow Wood Partners ("Yellow Wood"), a leading consumer-focused private equity investment firm. The new name, Evermark, reflects a commitment to the Company's millions of customers who use and trust these personal care brands on a daily basis. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The joint power of this combined platform under the new name, Evermark, will build upon the existing legacy of both Suave Brands and Elida to ensure continued growth of brands that have stood the test of time and established themselves in daily routines for customers around the world. Evermark's brand portfolio comprises iconic household names spanning hair care, body care, and lip care, including Suave, the top U.S. wash and care brand by volume – representing almost half of American householdsi, Q-tips, the top U.S. cotton swab brand by volumeii, and ChapStick, the leading U.S. lip balm brand by volumeiii, as well as Pond's, Caress, St. Ives, Noxzema and TIGI. Evermark will also include established personal care brands in international markets, including V05, Brut, Impulse, Alberto Balsam, Timotei and Monsavon.

As a unified organization, Evermark is positioned to be a leading independent personal care company in terms of household penetration, with annual retail sales of approximately $1.9billion. With its portfolio of brands, steady cash-flow and loyal customer base, Evermark is well positioned to benefit from operational scale and drive long-term value creation, with diversification across brands, categories and customers. Daniel Alter, Chief Executive Officer of Suave Brands, will serve as CEO of Evermark, and Alfie Vivian, formerly Chief Executive Officer of Elida, will become President of the European business. The current Suave management team, led by Alter, will remain in place to oversee the business with additional leaders joining from Elida.

"Personal care brands play an important role in consumers' daily lives, with loyalty built on trust and consistent performance," said Alter. "By bringing Suave and Elida together, we can further strengthen our relationship with our customers, combine complementary strengths to invest in product quality, innovation, and accessibility, while preserving the product identities consumers already know and love. Dana, Tad and the rest of the Yellow Wood team have been instrumental in executing on this vision, and I look forward to continuing to work with them, along with the Elida team, to establish Evermark as a premier platform for some of the world's most loved personal care brands."

"Bringing these two companies together creates a platform of leading personal care brands that are valued and used daily by tens of millions of consumers across the globe," said Dana Schmaltz, Partner at Yellow Wood. "With its new larger scale and diversification, Evermark will be able to build on its extraordinary brand portfolio to better reach and serve consumers, retail partners and stakeholders. Utilizing Dan and his team's agile managerial expertise, we can continue to bring innovative new products and solutions to the consumer market, and are excited to see the portfolio of Evermark brands evolve to meet our customers' needs. We look forward to building on the existing platform and potentially adding additional great brands and product lines to the Company as we build and maintain a world-class consumer personal care packaged goods company."

Full scale integration efforts are underway. The transition to the Evermark name will occur gradually across systems and materials in the coming months. The Company will continue to work closely with retail, supplier, and strategic partners throughout this transition.

Morgan Stanley served as financial advisor to Suave and Houlihan Lokey provided a fairness opinion to Yellow Wood. Latham & Watkins served as legal advisor for Elida and Fried Frank served as legal advisor for Suave Brands Company.

Evermark is a personal care platform backed by Yellow Wood Partners and home to a portfolio of iconic brands across hair care, skin care, body care, and personal essentials. Built to support brands that stand the test of time, Evermark combines brand-focused leadership, operational discipline, and long-term investment to drive sustainable growth. The brand portfolio includes Suave, ChapStick, Q-tips, Caress, St. Ives, Pond's, Noxzema, TIGI and more — brands with significant household penetration, broad retail distribution, and long-standing consumer trust.

Yellow Wood Partners is a leading consumer focused private equity firm, which invests in both founder-owned consumer brands as well as legacy consumer brands. Based in Boston, Yellow Wood works with over 40 household global brands including Chapstick, Suave, Q-tips, Caress, Ponds and Dr. Scholl's. The firm uses its differentiated Consumer Operating DNA® investment and operating strategy to partner with founders and CPG companies to unlock brand value, scale and grow their businesses. For more information, please visit www.yellowwoodpartners.com.

