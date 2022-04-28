Yellow.ai bolsters its Marketplace with pre-built Dynamic AI Agents to deliver faster time-to-market

Enabling enterprises to accelerate their total experience (TX) automation journey through swift deployments, the pre-built, vertical Dynamic AI Agents support use-cases across key industries including retail and automotive, reducing time-to- market by upto 50%

The company's pre-built, low-code Dynamic AI agents for employee experience (EX) help enterprises automate the entire employee lifecycle, improving employee productivity by upto 30% and employee satisfaction by upto 40%

DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai , the world's leading next-gen total experience (TX) automation platform, trusted by 1000+ enterprises globally, today announced that it has augmented its Marketplace with pre-built, low-code Dynamic AI agents, enabling faster time-to-market and quicker time to value for enterprises. In line with its commitment to foster continuous innovation through its product offerings, the addition of pre-trained, ready to deploy vertical AI agents is aimed at helping enterprises accelerate their TX automation journey.

According to Gartner, digital business acceleration is putting pressure on IT leaders to increase application delivery speed and time to value. Addressing this challenge with greater solution accuracy, the centralized solution library of Yellow.ai's Marketplace enables enterprises to deploy AI Agents in just a few clicks, reducing time-to-market by upto 50%. It offers Prebuilt Industry Templates supporting use-cases across key industries including retail and automotive; Prebuilt Channel Integrators supporting 35+ channels including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Wechat, Slack, Twitter, MS Teams, Instagram and Prebuilt Solution Templates for use cases across customer support, customer engagement, conversational commerce, HR and ITSM automation.

Enterprises can also leverage the pre-built Dynamic AI agents for employee experience (EX) to automate end-to-end EX journeys, right from hire to retire including onboarding, training and routine employee engagements. Supporting seamless integrations with existing HCMs, ITSMs such as SuccessFactors, Service now, the pre-trained AI agents result in improved employee productivity by upto 30% and employee satisfaction by upto 40%. Currently offering over 40 prebuilt accelerators, the company aims to offer over 100 prebuilt accelerators on its Marketplace spread across industries, channels and solutions by the end of the second quarter.

Commenting on the new offering, Rashid Khan, CPO and Co-founder, Yellow.ai said, "To address the evolving needs of customers and employees, enterprises, today, prefer Total Experience automation solutions that deliver results in no time. With our pre-built, vertical Dynamic AI agents, we aim to enable them through easy to use, pre-trained customizable models that deliver accuracy, speed to value and consistency specific to their business needs. For instance, with our verticalized solutions for one of the leading automobile manufacturers, we were able to automate the end-to-end buying journey for their end customers and improve month-on-month customer engagement rates by 300%."

Yellow.ai also announced feature upgrades to its existing solution Inbox - an Omnichannel Agent-Assist Platform that now supports features such as WhatsApp 24hr window expiry support and Video Calling functionality on cloud, delivering improved CSAT by upto 40%. The company has also added interesting feature upgrades to its Voice offering aimed at humanizing and enhancing conversational experiences with its Voice AI agents . Its customer engagement product Engage now allows enterprises to have access to unified user profiles to enable higher engagement rates with two-way conversations and deliver seamless omnichannel experiences.

Yellow.ai is the world's leading next-gen Total Experience Automation Platform, enabling enterprises to make every conversation fulfilling and delightful for customers and employees. The platform is trusted across 85+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino's, Sephora, Hyundai, Carrefour, Kuwait Food Company (Americana), Choithrams, Amouage Oman, Arabian Radio Network and MG Motors. Powered by Dynamic AI agents for enterprises, the company aims to deliver human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement at scale, through its no-code bot builders. Recognised by Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and G2 crowd as a leader, the company has raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors and has offices across six countries.

Visit www.yellow.ai for more information.

