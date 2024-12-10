Yellow.ai Expands North American Channel Team to Meet Surging Enterprise Demand for GenAI Customer Service Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai, a trusted AI leader in enterprise customer service automation with over 1,100 successful deployments worldwide, announced key appointments to its North American channel team as demand surges for proven generative AI solutions in customer service automation.

As part of its channel-first growth strategy, Yellow.ai announced the appointment of Mike Schulman as Director of Channel Sales, Nick Stocking and Brian Walters as Channel Account Managers, and Trish Brandon as Channel Marketing Manager. Each brings extensive enterprise software and partner ecosystem experience to support Yellow.ai's growing channel partner network. This strategic expansion of the channel team strengthens Yellow.ai's ability to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions through its partner ecosystem.

"Our channel-first strategy is core to our growth, and we're investing in building a world-class channel team to support this vision," said Puneet Arora, President at Yellow.ai. "Enterprises are moving rapidly from AI exploration to full-scale deployment, requiring both proven technology and experienced implementation partners. Expanding our channel team ensures our partners have the resources to help customers successfully deploy our AI solutions across complex enterprise environments."

Yellow.ai's momentum in the enterprise market is driven by its comprehensive platform that enables seamless automation across voice, chat, and email channels. The platform's specialized multi-LLM architecture delivers industry-leading accuracy. This proven track record of delivering measurable business outcomes sets Yellow.ai apart in a market where reliability, speed-to-market, and implementation expertise are crucial.

The expanded channel team will focus on accelerating enterprise AI adoption through proven deployment methodologies, comprehensive partner training, and scalable enablement programs that leverage Yellow.ai's enterprise expertise.

Global enterprises, including Sony, Domino's, Hyundai, Ferrellgas, Waste Connections, and Randstad, rely on Yellow.ai's combination of innovative technology and proven implementation expertise. Through its enhanced channel program, Yellow.ai will continue helping enterprises successfully deploy generative AI solutions that deliver immediate value while establishing a foundation for long-term success.

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai empowers enterprises to create memorable customer conversations through our AI-first customer service automation platform. Headquartered in San Mateo, Yellow.ai serves 1100+ enterprises across 85+ countries. Our platform is built on multi-LLM architecture and continuously trained on 16B+ conversations annually, enabling businesses to deliver elevated experiences and build lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2016 with offices across six countries, Yellow.ai has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.

