Yellow.ai Launches Nexus Vox: The First Enterprise Voice AI That Can Clone Any Brand's Voice and Deploy It Across 500+ Languages in Under a Second

The first enterprise voice AI built as one system, eliminating the multi-vendor complexity, latency tax, and language ceilings that have held enterprise voice automation back for a decade.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global enterprises answer billions of customer calls a year. Almost all of them run through complex stitched-together architecture. One vendor handles speech recognition. Another handles voice synthesis. A third runs the conversational AI. A fourth manages the telephony. The result is a system full of handoffs, delays, and procurement overhead. For a decade, this has been accepted as the cost of doing business.

Nexus VOX: The enterprise voice AI where listening, thinking, and resolving is built as one system.

Today, Yellow.ai announced Nexus Vox that fundamentally reimagines how enterprises deploy voice automation. Vox is the first enterprise voice AI built as a single integrated system rather than stitched from multiple vendors' APIs. The result is voice agents that:

operate below the latency threshold of natural human conversation,

support more than 500 languages and dialects natively (a breakthrough made possible by Vox's native integration with Yellow.ai's proprietary multilingual AI models )

) can be trained on 10 seconds of any human's voice

are wired directly into enterprise systems that actually run the business so conversations don't just sound right, they get resolutions.

"Enterprise voice AI so far has been a Frankenstein's monster with several different vendor APIs stitched together, each adding latency, each introducing a point of failure, and none of them effectively helping resolve the problem. Every vendor has tried to fix it by adding another limb. " said Raghu Ravinutala, Co-founder and CEO of Yellow.ai. "Vox is the first voice AI built from the ground up to ensure the voice and the brain share the same runtime. It's a completely different architecture."

The operational problem Vox is built to solve

Enterprises today are managing a voice channel that fails in three specific ways:

It fails to sound human. Every API handoff in a stitched stack adds 100 to 200 milliseconds of latency. Round-trip response times end up at 800 milliseconds or more — long enough to make conversations feel robotic. And because most platforms use generic synthetic voices, every enterprise ends up sounding identical. It fails to serve the business's actual customer base. Most enterprise voice AI platforms support fewer than 30 languages. English-speaking customers get automation. Everyone else gets an agent queue or a dropped call. For enterprises operating across international regions, it's a structural limit on who the business can automate for at all. It fails to provide autonomous resolutions. Most voice AI is a speech interface bolted onto a chatbot. Without shared context between the voice and conversation layers, the system can't orchestrate the CRM, ticketing, and booking engines needed to complete real tasks — and containment on complex calls stays low.

Nexus Vox is built to address all three and eliminate this architecture entirely.

How Nexus Vox works

Nexus Vox runs natively inside Yellow.ai's Nexus platform sharing the same runtime as the conversational AI, knowledge base, and automation engine. Yellow.ai refers to this as a "zero-hop architecture." There are no API round-trips between voice processing and conversation processing.

Key capabilities include:

Sub-400ms end-to-end latency from customer speech to AI voice response. Within the range of natural human conversation.

from customer speech to AI voice response. Within the range of natural human conversation. 10-second voice cloning from any audio sample, the original speaker's timbre, cadence, and emotional range are preserved.

from any audio sample, the original speaker's timbre, cadence, and emotional range are preserved. 500+ languages and dialects with natural, human-quality voice synthesis. Including Gulf, Levantine, and Egyptian Arabic as distinct dialects, not a generic standard fallback.

with natural, human-quality voice synthesis. Including Gulf, Levantine, and Egyptian Arabic as distinct dialects, not a generic standard fallback. Omnichannel deployment across telephony (SIP/PSTN), web widgets, and REST APIs. From a single configuration.

across telephony (SIP/PSTN), web widgets, and REST APIs. From a single configuration. Real-time sentiment awareness. Vox adjusts tone, pacing, and escalation behavior mid-conversation.

Vox adjusts tone, pacing, and escalation behavior mid-conversation. CX and EX support. Built as a single platform for both customer-facing and employee-facing voice automation. Not two separate products.

Market context

The enterprise voice AI market is projected to reach $47.5 billion by 2030, yet adoption remains hindered by the limitations of current architectures. According to Everest Group, voice quality, latency, and limited language support remain the primary barriers to enterprise adoption at scale.

"Breakthrough developments in large language models are accelerating the shift from clicks to conversations," said Anubhav Das, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Yellow.ai's voice platform addresses the limitations of traditional voice bots — high latency, poor response audio quality, and limited conversational depth. It has the potential to help enterprises redefine customer experience."

Enterprise use cases

Nexus Vox is designed for enterprises that handle high volumes of voice interactions across multiple languages and channels. Early use cases include:

A global bank using Vox to handle 12 million monthly customer calls in 47 languages — expanding coverage from the three supported by its legacy IVR, without adding headcount or regional vendors. First-call resolution and cost per call, both improve dramatically.

using Vox to handle 12 million monthly customer calls in 47 languages — expanding coverage from the three supported by its legacy IVR, without adding headcount or regional vendors. First-call resolution and cost per call, both improve dramatically. A hospitality group deploying a single cloned concierge voice across 30 properties worldwide. Every guest is greeted in their native language by the same branded voice — without localized recordings or regional voice talent. Guest satisfaction scores on arrival experience improve, and all pre-arrival queries are fully automated.

deploying a single cloned concierge voice across 30 properties worldwide. Every guest is greeted in their native language by the same branded voice — without localized recordings or regional voice talent. Guest satisfaction scores on arrival experience improve, and all pre-arrival queries are fully automated. A telecommunications provider using Vox to run internal IT helpdesk support in 15 regional languages, 24/7, without regional helpdesks per timezone. Level-1 tickets that previously took hours to resolve across geographies now close in under two minutes.

Availability

Nexus Vox is available immediately for enterprise customers on the Yellow.ai platform. Enterprises can request a personalized demo, including a live voice clone demonstration, at yellow.ai/nexus-vox.

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is the global leader in enterprise conversational and generative AI, trusted by 600+ enterprises across six global markets including Waste Connections, Ferrellgas, Randstad, Tiket.com, and Hyundai. The company's Nexus platform — the industry's first Universal Agentic Interface — powers autonomous customer and employee experiences across voice, chat, and email channels. Yellow.ai is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Bangalore, Jakarta, Dubai, and London. For more information, visit yellow.ai.

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SOURCE Yellow.ai