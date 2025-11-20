Yellowcross Healthcare Commerce Releases Comprehensive Telemedicine Strategy Guide, Exhibits at RSNA 2025

New book addresses 73% failure rate in physician-led telemedicine ventures; author available for interviews and book signings at RSNA Booth 6501, November 30-December 3

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowcross Healthcare Commerce announces the release of Practicing in the Cloud: Building, Scaling, and Optimizing B2B Enterprise Telemedicine Ventures (Yellowcross Healthcare Commerce, 2025, ISBN: 979-8-9933158-1-2, $150 paperback), a 680-page strategic guide for healthcare executives navigating B2B telemedicine transformation. The company will showcase the book and its practice management services at RSNA 2025 in Chicago, Booth 6501 (North Hall, McCormick Place), November 30 through December 3.

With the global healthcare cloud market projected to reach $120.6 billion by 2029 (17.5% CAGR), telemedicine has become mission-critical infrastructure. Yet 73% of ventures still fail within three years. Author Robb Vaules, who spent 23 years building teleradiology operations at companies including vRad and NightHawk Radiology Services, addresses this paradox with operational frameworks, financial models, and strategic patterns that separate market leaders from failed experiments.

"Too many physicians fail at telemedicine for preventable reasons," says Vaules, founder of Yellowcross Healthcare Commerce. "They focus on clinical excellence but neglect enterprise fundamentals—the frameworks, warnings, and shortcuts I wish someone had given me $50 million ago."

Meet the Author at RSNA 2025

Vaules will be available at Yellowcross Healthcare Commerce Booth 6501 in the North Hall of McCormick Place from Sunday, November 30, through Wednesday, December 3, 2025, to discuss the book, sign copies, and evaluate practice transformation opportunities with radiology groups and hospital systems.

RSNA attendees can receive complimentary strategic assessments for practices exploring B2B telemedicine expansion. Limited signed copies and executive summaries will be available at Booth 6501. Press kits and media assets are available at www.practicinginthecloud.com/media.

Schedule a meeting at RSNA: Contact [email protected] or (833) 384-3968 to arrange interviews, book signings, or consultations during the conference.

The NightHawk Legacy: Foreword by Dr. Paul E. Berger

The book features a foreword by Dr. Paul E. Berger, MD, founder and former CEO of NightHawk Radiology Services, who transformed radiology delivery by serving over 1,350 hospitals before the company went public in 2006. Dr. Berger's insights from building one of telemedicine's most successful ventures validate the book's strategic approach.

"NightHawk wasn't a technology story—it was a B2B enterprise telemedicine story," writes Dr. Berger. "The same principles that built our success apply whether you're reading X-rays from Sydney or delivering behavioral health from Seattle. This book delivers what I've seen missing in hundreds of digital health ventures: the unglamorous operational truth about what actually works."

What's Inside: Battle-Tested Frameworks from 23 Years in Telemedicine

Practicing in the Cloud delivers:

Seven capability domains for sustainable enterprise telemedicine: Financial Architecture, Revenue Engineering, Organizational Transformation, Technology Infrastructure, Quality Governance, Strategic Partnerships, and Capital Optimization

Strategic frameworks for evaluating B2B vs. B2C approaches and determining market entry strategies

Financial models showing how elite practices maintain 40-55% operating margins on contracts worth $100K-$2M annually

Cloud architecture blueprints that create 59% cost reduction and 3x scaling capacity

Implementation roadmaps with specific week-by-week milestones for the first 90 days

Partnership development protocols for building enterprise relationships that generate compound advantages

Real case studies including Kaiser Permanente's $4 billion Epic integration and Cleveland Clinic's $3.20 return per dollar invested through cloud and AI convergence

From Theory to Implementation: Yellowcross Practice Management Services

Beyond publishing the book, Yellowcross Healthcare Commerce implements these frameworks for physician groups nationwide. The firm's practice management services—from strategic planning to technology infrastructure to revenue cycle optimization—translate the book's concepts into operational reality for clients.

"We're not just teaching theory," adds Vaules. "We're building these systems for radiology groups and hospital systems every day. The book captures what we've proven works in actual implementations."

Yellowcross Healthcare Commerce is a Practice Management Organization (PMO) specializing in the full lifecycle of telemedicine practice development: Practice Strategy and Development, Telemedicine Operations and Workflow Optimization, Financial Management and Payor Contracting, Recruiting, Credentialing and Privileging, Technology Infrastructure, Compliance, Governance and Risk Management, and Business Development and Branding.

Why This Book Matters Now

The telemedicine landscape has fundamentally shifted. What worked during the COVID-19 pandemic's B2C telemedicine surge won't sustain long-term B2B enterprise growth. Healthcare systems need vendors who can demonstrate operational excellence, maintain compliance across multiple jurisdictions, and scale without sacrificing quality.

Practicing in the Cloud bridges clinical vision and operational execution. It's designed for Chief Medical Officers evaluating digital transformation options, radiologists building coverage networks, hospital administrators assessing vendor relationships, and private equity investors evaluating telemedicine opportunities.

The book is available in paperback format at $150 through major retailers and directly at www.practicinginthecloud.com. E-book edition will follow in December 2025.

About the Author

Robb Vaules built, operated, and marketed telemedicine companies before most executives knew what telemedicine was. Over 30 years in advertising, technology, and healthcare—including 23 years transforming teleradiology from experimental concept to standard practice—Robb has seen every mistake, survived every crisis, and learned exactly what separates winners from failures in digital health.

Born and raised in Arizona, Robb spent years crisscrossing the country working in telemedicine operations before returning home to Scottsdale, where he now runs Yellowcross Healthcare Commerce and guides healthcare organizations through B2B telemedicine transformation.

About Yellowcross Healthcare Commerce

Yellowcross Healthcare Commerce is a Practice Management Organization (PMO) dedicated to helping physician groups and hospitals thrive in the evolving landscape of telemedicine. We specialize in building telemedicine practices from the ground up, evolving existing organizations, repairing struggling operations, and preparing practices for future demand.

At Yellowcross, we believe telemedicine practices should focus on clinical excellence while we manage the operational complexities. By unifying strategy, operations, finance, and compliance under one framework, we empower physicians and administrators to scale confidently in the cloud era of medicine.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Yellowcross supports clients nationwide with comprehensive, fractional, and consultative solutions tailored to each organization's needs.

