Yellowfin Expands Its Lineup with the New 48 Offshore

The newest model in the Yellowfin lineup bridges the brand's iconic 42 and 54 Offshore models, delivering a larger cockpit, dual transom livewells, and overnight-capable cabin in a purpose-built 48-foot package.

SARASOTA, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin today announced the 48 Offshore, the latest addition to its lineup that celebrates both performance and utility. Blending the DNA of the brand's 42 and 54 Offshore models, the 48 Offshore offers a seaworthy, high-performance fishing platform in a class of its own. Key innovations include a re-imagined transom that maximizes cockpit space without compromising fishability, dual main transom livewells with aquarium-style windows, and dual dive doors with boarding ladders. Custom transom configurations allow owners to choose between a deep storage tub, helium tank storage, triple tuna tubes, or pitch wells, depending on their fishing style. At 48 feet 2 inches, the 48 Offshore delivers the signature Yellowfin ride and lines in a size the brand has never offered before.

"This boat came directly from what our customers were asking for," said Thomas Wieners, CEO of Yellowfin. "They wanted the fishability and premium feel they expect from Yellowfin, but in a size that could handle longer trips and conditions. The 48 is that boat."

The 48 Offshore sets itself apart with a spacious, functional cockpit designed for serious fishing. Its clean sheet design seamlessly accommodates a structurally integrated Omni sonar, giving tournament anglers a turnkey competitive advantage. Above deck, a Seakeeper 6 puts stability at the forefront without taking up cockpit space, while the fully enclosed console provides a lightweight, sheltered cabin that protects passengers from the elements. Below deck, thoughtful amenities, including a forward berth, private head with rainfall shower, refrigerator, microwave, and side windows for natural light, ensure extended trips are comfortable and enjoyable.

At the helm, owners can spec triple 22-inch or dual 24-inch MFDs alongside quad A/C vents and an enclosed glass windshield frame built to excel in all offshore conditions. Powered by quad Mercury V10 425 horsepower engines, the vessel promises strong performance metrics with the speed and ride quality our customers demand. Additionally, a fuel capacity of nearly 1,000 gallons matches the vessel's natural fishability—a core belief of the Yellowfin brand. For anglers who require a heightened vantage point, a full-gap tower option is available with upper station electronics, teak ladder-back bench seating, and a Gemlux Gulf Stream outrigger system. The 48 Offshore is designed to be customized to the unique needs of every owner.

Explore the 48 Offshore

About Yellowfin: Founded in 1998, Yellowfin is a premier manufacturer of high-performance center console and offshore fishing boats. Built to deliver unmatched capability and performance, Yellowfin boats are engineered for serious anglers and boating enthusiasts who demand speed, reliability, and innovation on the water. With a legacy rooted in precision craftsmanship and a passion for offshore adventure, Yellowfin continues to set the standard for fishing boats worldwide.

Press Contact: Matt Arnholt | [email protected]

SOURCE Warbird Marine Holdings