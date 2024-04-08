Yellowstone Bourbon Launches Once-in-a-Lifetime Getaway Contest

Iconic bourbon brand shares its connection to America's first national park with consumers through new adventure experience opportunity

ST. LOUIS, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowstone Bourbon announced a contest for consumers to win an all-inclusive trip to Yellowstone National Park in 2024. Consumers can enter the Yellowstone National Park Getaway Contest now through July 15 by submitting a photo and a writeup about their love for the great outdoors – a hiking story, poem or another kind of written expression.

The three lucky winners and their plus-one will experience the ultimate national park adventure September 5-8, 2024, including hiking, horseback riding, sightseeing, curated meals, private accommodations and round-trip airfare. In addition, four social media influencers will join the winners for this trip of a lifetime:

Dean Unglert , reality TV star and outdoor explorer

, reality TV star and outdoor explorer Adam Glick , celebrity chef and adventurer

, celebrity chef and adventurer Holly Johnson , travel and outdoor content creator

, travel and outdoor content creator Patrick Duke , adventure photographer and filmmaker

"For more than 150 years, Yellowstone Bourbon has shared a bond with the majestic Yellowstone National Park," said Kelly Panzitta, Yellowstone Bourbon brand manager. "This contest gives people the opportunity to experience that connection firsthand and win a one-of-a-kind adventure. It's part of our commitment to always keep the park within reach."

Since 2018, Yellowstone Bourbon has donated nearly $500,000 to National Parks Conservation Association to preserve national parks. In 2023, Yellowstone became one of NPCA's largest annual corporate donors at the $250,000 level.

Yellowstone Bourbon partnered with World Playground to plan the contest itinerary and Under Canvas for the winners' and influencers' private accommodations in West Yellowstone. For more information about the contest including official rules, please visit Yellowstone National Park Getaway Contest or YellowstoneBourbon.com. For updates about the contest, follow Yellowstone Bourbon on Facebook and Instagram.

About Yellowstone Bourbon

Founded by pioneer distiller Joseph Bernard Dant, Yellowstone Bourbon was named for our country's very first national park in 1872. In 2011, seventh-generation Master Distiller Steve Beam – a descendant of both the Dant and Beam distilling families – founded Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery and resurrected the Yellowstone brand with the creation of Yellowstone Select Bourbon. Since then, Yellowstone has been one of the fastest-growing American Whiskey brands in the industry. Today, the Yellowstone family of brands includes Yellowstone Select, Yellowstone Limited Edition and Yellowstone American Single Malt Whiskey. For more information on the Yellowstone brand, visit http://www.yellowstonebourbon.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/yellowstonebourbon/ .

CONTACT:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Limestone Branch Distillery