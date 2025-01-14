Yellowstone Bourbon named Official Bourbon Partner of Ragnar Relay

Partnership kicks off with sweepstakes to win team entry into Kentucky Bourbon Chase

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ragnar Relay, the nation's premier host of team-based relay running events, proudly announces Yellowstone Bourbon as its Official Bourbon Partner for the 2025 race season. This dynamic partnership celebrates the shared adventurous spirit and dedication to excellence that both brands embody, creating a unique connection between the running community and bourbon enthusiasts nationwide.

As the Official Bourbon Partner, Yellowstone Bourbon will bring its award-winning, premium spirits to all 29 Ragnar Relay events across the country, beginning with Road SoCal in California and Trail Atlanta in Georgia the weekend of April 11. Racers and fans alike will enjoy on-site bourbon tastings, interactive experiences and opportunities to learn about Yellowstone Bourbon's rich heritage and commitment to outdoor conservation.

"We're excited to partner with Yellowstone Bourbon as we kick off the 2025 race season," said Phillip LaHaye, General Manager of Ragnar Relay. "Yellowstone's dedication to excellence and their focus on adventure and the outdoors makes them the perfect celebratory companion for our runners. This partnership will enhance the Ragnar experience for our participants in a truly memorable way."

Ragnar Relay races push teams of runners to conquer stunning landscapes over the course of two days and one night. With two race formats – Road (around 200 miles) and Trail (about 120 miles) – participants are tested on their endurance, teamwork, and resilience. Yellowstone Bourbon, known for its exceptional quality and dedication to preserving America's national parks, brings an ideal pairing to the Ragnar experience, celebrating moments of achievement and connection.

"The strong link between bourbon enthusiasts and the adventurous Ragnar spirit is undeniable, as proven by the success of events like the Bourbon Chase," said Kelly Panzitta, Brand Manager of Yellowstone Bourbon. "We're excited to bring Yellowstone's energy, passion, and shared love for the outdoors to every Ragnar race in 2025, making it a truly one-of-a-kind experience for runners and spectators alike."

To celebrate this partnership, Yellowstone Bourbon is offering one lucky team a chance to win a fully paid entry into the 2025 Bourbon Chase, an iconic relay race through Kentucky's scenic bourbon country. Entries are open now through Feb. 12, 2025. For details and to enter, visit the registration website.

About Ragnar Events

Founded in 2004, Ragnar Events is the premier host of team-based relay running events. Events stretch from the Pacific Northwest to Florida, from Southern California to New England, and thousands of teams and tens of thousands of runners participate in Ragnar events each year. Ragnar provides runners the opportunity to work together as a team, on the road or on the trail, to conquer hundreds of miles of running. Ragnar is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Yellowstone Bourbon

Founded by pioneer distiller Joseph Bernard Dant, Yellowstone Bourbon was named for our country's very first national park in 1872. In 2011, seventh-generation Master Distiller Stephen Beam – a descendant of both the Dant and Beam distilling families – founded Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery and resurrected the Yellowstone brand with the creation of Yellowstone Select Bourbon. Since 2018, Yellowstone Bourbon has partnered with the National Parks Conservation Association and is one of NPCA's largest annual corporate sponsors, donating $750,000 to preserve national parks. To learn more visit YellowstoneBourbon.com , LimestoneBranch.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram .

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com .

Ragnar Media Contact:

Mike Bowcut, Marketing Director, Ragnar Events

[email protected]

253-709-5499

Yellowstone Bourbon Media Contact:

Patrick Barry, Byrne PR

314-540-3865

[email protected]

SOURCE Limestone Branch Distillery