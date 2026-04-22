Yellowstone Bourbon Renews Annual National Parks Conservation Association Partnership with $25,000 Donation

Yellowstone Bourbon has donated more than $1 million to NPCA since 2018 to preserve and protect national parks

ST. LOUIS and WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly a decade, Yellowstone Bourbon has been supporting the National Parks Conservation Association – and the brand recently renewed its annual partnership with a $25,000 donation. With this gift Yellowstone Bourbon has surpassed the $1 million mark in total donations since its partnership with NPCA began in 2018, continuing its commitment to protect and preserve national parks.

Yellowstone Bourbon will participate in the National Parks Conservation Association’s year-long public engagement campaign United by Parks.

The ongoing partnership has been a natural fit because of Yellowstone Bourbon's heritage and history, which is rich in Americana. As the nation's second-longest running bourbon brand, Yellowstone Bourbon was named for the national park and is led by Limestone Branch Distillery Founder Stephen Beam, a seventh-generation master distiller of Kentucky bourbon's renowned Beam and Dant families. Its commitment to protecting national parks is unmatched in the industry as the perfect intersection of respect for history and appreciation for adventure.

This year, as the nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Yellowstone Bourbon will participate in the National Parks Conservation Association's year-long public engagement campaign United by Parks. NPCA's United by Parks campaign is a chance to commemorate America through the lens of our national parks, connect with our most treasured places, imagine what we would lose if they disappeared, and take action to protect them. Together, NPCA and Yellowstone Bourbon will call on Americans to renew our century-old commitment to protecting parks so they can continue to endure for future generations.

"NPCA is so proud to continue our important partnership with Yellowstone Bourbon, who has been an incredible ally in our work to protect our national parks, including their unparalleled beauty and rich history," said Tiernan Sittenfeld, President and CEO of National Parks Conservation Association. "As we celebrate America's 250th birthday this year, we're all in to defend and commemorate America's best idea, just as we have for more than a century. And we know Yellowstone Bourbon is too."

Throughout its partnership, Yellowstone and NPCA developed creative ways to share and amplify their work to protect the parks and wildlife while inspiring others to take action. These efforts include the creation of videos and music highlighting preservation projects for use in social media campaigns; the release of commemorative special-edition bourbons and on-the-ground adventures exploring Yellowstone National Park with Beam and more.

A lover of the outdoors and avid adventure traveler, Beam has been at the forefront of the brand's commitment to the parks and NPCA.

"I grew up visiting national parks and the excitement of exploration and being surrounded by nature has been with me ever since," said Beam. "Having the opportunity to give back and see the impact we're making is a dream come true, and I hope people will be inspired to get out and enjoy the parks and do what they can to keep them preserved for generations to come."

In 2023, NPCA awarded Yellowstone Bourbon its National Park Defender Award, bestowed annually to a partner demonstrating exceptional dedication to national park protection through authentic and impactful partnership with NPCA and educating its customers about the importance of taking action to protect parks.

About National Parks Conservation Association

Since 1919, the nonpartisan National Parks Conservation Association has been the leading voice in safeguarding our national parks. NPCA and its more than 1.9 million members and supporters work together to protect and preserve our nation's most iconic and inspirational places for future generations. For more information, visit npca.org.

About Yellowstone Bourbon

Founded by distiller Joseph Bernard Dant, Yellowstone Bourbon was named after the world's first national park in 1872. In 2011, seventh-generation Master Distiller Stephen Beam – a descendant of both the historic Dant and Beam distilling families – founded Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery and resurrected the Yellowstone brand with the creation of Yellowstone Select Bourbon. Expressions in our Yellowstone family of premium bourbons and whiskeys have earned many spirits industry awards including Whisky Advocate's Top 20 Whiskies of the Year in 2025 as well as Double Platinum at the 2025 ASCOT Awards and multiple Gold medals at the 2025 SIP Awards and San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Since 2018, we have partnered with the National Parks Conservation Association, having donated over $1 million to preserve national parks. In 2026, Yellowstone Bourbon and our new Yellowstone Ready-to-Serve Cocktails are also supporting the Vital Ground Foundation to help preserve and protect threatened grizzly bear habitat. To learn more, visit YellowstoneBourbon.com and follow Yellowstone Bourbon on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and follow Yellowstone Cocktails on Instagram and TikTok.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com.

SOURCE Yellowstone Bourbon and National Parks Conservation Association