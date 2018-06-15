Yellowstone jointly sued Protection Legal Group and related companies last year in the New York Supreme Court for tortious interference with its contracts (Index Number: 656079-2017). In the complaint, Yellowstone alleged that the debt relief services being offered to Yellowstone's clients were a harmful scheme to generate fees for the defendants that left Yellowstone's merchants with breached contracts.

The settlement agreement, which brings that lawsuit to a close, also stipulates that certain defendants cannot solicit Yellowstone's merchants for services in the future.

"The settlement is a major victory," said Yellowstone Capital CEO Isaac Stern. "We will go after every single company that tries to hurt our business," he added. "Small businesses suffer greatly at the hands of uncouth debt relief service companies. If there are companies doing things the wrong way, we're going to go after them hard. That includes the companies that refer them business."

About Yellowstone Capital

Yellowstone Capital is headquartered in Jersey City-NJ. Since 2009, the company has originated more than $2 billion in total working capital to small businesses. For more information, visit: http://www.yellowstonecap.com/

Media contact:

Isaac Stern

Yellowstone Capital

855-972-2748

http://yellowstonecap.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yellowstone-capital-gets-protection-legal-group-others-to-pay-500k--stop-soliciting-their-clients-300667128.html

SOURCE Yellowstone Capital

Related Links

http://www.yellowstonecap.com

