Yellowstone co-creator promotes 6666 Grit & Glory with opportunity to win a walk-on role in future show

News provided by

Four Sixes

24 Jul, 2023, 19:29 ET

GUTHRIE, Texas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's raising cattle, showing horses or launching a new craft beer, ranch water or ready-to-drink cocktails, Taylor Sheridan and the Four Sixes Ranch do everything Texas-big. So it's no surprise that the grand prize winner in 6666 Grit and Glory national sweepstakes will score big too—a walk-on role in a future Sheridan show focusing on the historic Four Sixes Ranch.

Continue Reading
Yellowstone creator and 6666 ranch owner Taylor Sheridan teams with LA Libations to release Four Sixes Grit and Glory craft beer, ranch water and ready-to-drink cocktails nationwide.
Yellowstone creator and 6666 ranch owner Taylor Sheridan teams with LA Libations to release Four Sixes Grit and Glory craft beer, ranch water and ready-to-drink cocktails nationwide.

The national sweepstakes, launched July 17—December 31, will be promoted through in-store displays, 30 second television spots in key markets and social media – paid and organic, while partnering with major retailers in over 8,000 locations. The sweeps will run until year end—entrants simply scan the QR code on in-store displays at participating retailers or go to iheartradion.com/6666sweepstakes before December 31, 2023. In addition to the Walk-On Role Grand Prize, contestants could win more than 150 other 6666 Ranch inspired prizes, ranging from a custom 6666 Open Fire Grill from Hooray, Four Sixes Ranch Beef sampler pack, 6666 Grit and Glory LED Bar Lights and Four Sixes Ranch Supply House sweatshirt and hat.

"We are riding a retail high," states Tom Larsen, CEO of 6666 Grit & Glory holding company Homestead Libations.  "Just a year after our regional launch in 2022, our products are a major hit with national and regional retailers, fueling an unprecedented expansion from last year's Texas launch to 38 states this summer! We are expecting to penetrate markets in all 50 states by year-end." The brand's swift emergence coincides with the buzz and popularity of Yellowstone, Sheridan's flagship entertainment franchise.  "We are thrilled Yellowstone has filmed at the Four Sixes Ranch—the show created great awareness of the ranch and our brand," concluded Larsen.

"From the moment we partnered with Taylor, we've looked forward to promoting a walk-on role on one of his shows," said Danny Stepper, Co-Founder & CEO of L.A. Libations, a leading new beverage development and market introduction company based in California. "We can't imagine a better way to create excitement about 6666 Grit & Glory than to give fans a taste of the inspiration for our products and a chance to be on the set with a walk-on role."  To learn more about the storied ranch, the brand and the great line-up of craft beverages, go to 6666gritandglory.com.

SOURCE Four Sixes

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.