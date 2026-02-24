The legacy American whiskey brand blends a historic design with a contemporary expression

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yellowstone Bourbon announced the release of Yellowstone Recollection Bourbon, inspired by the brand's historic back bar decanters seen across saloons and restaurants in the late 1800s. Originally introduced as a Limestone Branch Distillery exclusive, Yellowstone Recollection Bourbon is now available more broadly for the first time, bringing a piece of Yellowstone's rich heritage to bourbon fans across the country.

Yellowstone Revives Its Back Bar Bottle with Recollection Bourbon

Non-chill filtered and bottled at 110 proof, Yellowstone Recollection Bourbon is crafted by seventh-generation Master Distiller Stephen Beam and aged eight years to deliver a bold yet balanced liquid. Drawing from the brand's earliest visual identity, the bourbon is presented in an ornate decanter that pays homage to Yellowstone's once hand-painted bottles. Featuring the iconic Yellowstone Lower Falls and classic embossing, the design reflects the brand's roots as the "Greatest American Whiskey" named for the national park, while celebrating the dedication to craftsmanship that has sustained the distillery for centuries.

"When I brought Yellowstone to Limestone Branch in 2015, it wasn't just about reviving a name, it was about honoring the people who gave this bourbon its meaning," said Stephen Beam, Master Distiller at Limestone Branch Distillery. "Our bottles have always drawn inspiration from the spirit and natural beauty of Yellowstone National Park, and when you hold this bottle, I hope it captures the sense of history, craftsmanship, and awe that makes both the park and this bourbon so special."

Yellowstone Recollection Bourbon opens with classic Kentucky bourbon notes of vanilla crème brûlée and dark cherry on the nose, followed by flavors of caramel, butterscotch, and hints of charred oak on the palate. The finish brings grain and mocha notes alongside Yellowstone's distinctive cherry character and warm spice, including sweet cinnamon candy.

Yellowstone Recollection Bourbon will be available at select retailers nationwide starting this month at a suggested retail price of $69.99 for a 700ml bottle. For more information on Yellowstone Bourbon and the Recollection Series, please visit yellowstonebourbon.com or follow on Instagram @yellowstonebourbon.

About Yellowstone Bourbon:

Founded by distiller Joseph Bernard Dant, Yellowstone Bourbon was named after the world's first national park in 1872. In 2011, seventh-generation Master Distiller Stephen Beam – a descendant of both the historic Dant and Beam distilling families – founded Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery and resurrected the Yellowstone brand with the creation of Yellowstone Select Bourbon. Expressions in our Yellowstone family of premium bourbons and whiskeys have earned many spirits industry awards, including Whisky Advocate's Top 20 Whiskies of the Year in 2025, as well as Double Platinum at the 2025 ASCOT Awards and multiple Gold medals at the 2025 SIP Awards and San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Since 2018, we have partnered with the National Parks Conservation Association, having donated over $1 million to preserve national parks. In 2026, Yellowstone Bourbon and our new Yellowstone Ready-to-Serve Cocktails are also supporting the Vital Ground Foundation to help preserve and protect threatened grizzly bear habitat. To learn more, visit YellowstoneBourbon.com and follow Yellowstone Bourbon on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and follow Yellowstone Cocktails on Instagram and TikTok.

About Luxco:

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer, and bottler of beverage alcohol products with a mission to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates, and business partners. Luxco operates as MGP Ingredients Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) Branded Spirits division since its acquisition in 2021. The company's extensive and award-winning premium portfolio includes brands from four distilleries: Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Penelope and Remus bourbon are produced; Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Rebel, Ezra Brooks, and Blood Oath bourbons; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Bourbon; and Arandas, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas including Cortada, El Mayor, Escasa, and Exotico. For more information, visit Luxco.com .

