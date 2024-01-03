Yelp for Nonprofits: Pledge Software Launches Pactman - An Innovative Platform Connecting Passionate Donors with Information on Impactful Nonprofits

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of Pactman (www.Pactman.org), a groundbreaking web application poised to transform philanthropy by creating a dynamic online marketplace that connects passionate donors with impactful nonprofits.

Often referred to as the 'Yelp for Nonprofits,' Pactman makes it easy for people to find information on trustworthy and reliable Nonprofits. Pactman combines the spirit of community-driven platforms like Yelp with the reliability of data-driven decision-making, but does this for the Nonprofit industry.

In the world of giving, especially for small to medium sized nonprofits, accessibility has traditionally trumped quality in donor decision-making. People often rely on personal connections and mainstream media for information about nonprofits, sources that lack the capacity to provide reliable data on effectiveness. Many nonprofits with good publicity fall short on delivering results, while countless effective nonprofit programs remain hidden in the shadows.

Pactman addresses this challenge head-on, providing a one-stop platform that simplifies the process of choosing the right nonprofit to support. By bridging the information gap, Pactman makes it effortless for donors to discover and rate the best and most efficient nonprofits, instantly connecting them with organizations making a real impact.

Backed by Microsoft Founders Hub, Pactman is committed to enhancing its platform's capabilities. The goal is to create an engaged community of donors, volunteers, and nonprofits, fostering meaningful connections and driving positive change.

For media inquiries, please contact: Jim Jordan, Marketing Specialist,  [email protected], 581-507-3040, www.trypledge.org ; www.pactman.org

About Pledge Software: Pactman (www.Pactman.org) is a Dallas, TX based company whose vision is to make it easier for nonprofits and communities to get the scarce resources they need. In the words of the author Dan Pallotta, "We stand on the precipice of a possibility not known to any of our ancestors – a world free of most of the suffering that has plagued humanity since the beginning of time. Our greatest moral question is whether we will make this imagined world a reality."

