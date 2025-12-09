Yenos Analytical Launches the Yenos Test, First-of-its-Kind Multi-Cancer Early Detection Urine Test

-Only MCED test to use a urine sample collected at home instead of blood draw.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yenos Analytical LLC, a leader in cancer diagnostics using microRNA quantification and nanopore-array detection, today announced the launch of the Yenos cancer test, a new multi-cancer early detection (MCED) urine test that is now available as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) in the United States.

9 in 10 Americans have put off health checkups and screenings that could help save their lives. In addition, 7 out of 10 of annual cancer cases and deaths in the U.S. occur in cancers with no recommended screening. The Yenos test can help address this unmet need by complementing existing routine screening and extending the reach of early detection. Recent studies with healthy samples and cancer samples from newly diagnosed stage I/II patients with prostate, pancreatic, lung, breast, ovarian and colorectal cancer showed a 97% sensitivity and 97% specificity, an unprecedented statistic in cancer diagnostics.1,2 "These exceptional results are attributed to using microRNA cancer biomarkers evaluated in hundreds of thousands patients over the last 25 years since the discovery of their regulatory functions,3" rationalized Dr. Anastassia Kanavarioti, Founder and CEO of Yenos Analytical. She added, "MicroRNA biomarker literature suggests that the same test may identify practically all cancers including brain cancer which cannot be identified by DNA- or protein-derived biomarkers."

With a simple urine sample collected at home and shipped by FedEx, the Yenos test can detect signals from 6 cancer types responsible for about 50% of annual U.S. cancer diagnoses, including some with the highest mortality rates, such as pancreatic, ovarian, and lung cancers. The Yenos cancer urine kit with instructions will be shipped to a customer's home across the US in places that are served by FedEx. FedEx will deliver the kit with the biospecimen to the Yenos Laboratory in California for analysis. The Results Report will be placed in the customer's portal and the customer will be notified by email. The Yenos test is recommended for women who are not pregnant, and everyone aged 30-80 with no known cancer diagnosis in the past three years. It is priced at $749 and may be eligible for using a health savings account.

"The Yenos cancer test offers an answer to everyone who takes it. A piece of mind that one is cancer free, or a warning that cancer may be present and that a visit with a primary physician is warranted," said Dr. Anastassia Kanavarioti, founder and CEO of Yenos Analytical. "By adopting MCED testing using a urine sample, the step to get a blood draw is avoided and the decision to get screened is simplified." Notably, the Yenos test is the only MCED which can be performed equally well with blood or urine. The Yenos cancer urine test is currently available for individuals to order at www.YenosAnalytical.com.

About Yenos Analytical LLC

A provider of custom RNA analytical solutions and the inventor of exploiting the nanopore-array device from Oxford Nanopore Technologies for amplification-free accurate single stranded nucleic acid quantification at femtomolar concentrations in liquid biopsies. The invention led to the development of the Yenos cancer test.

