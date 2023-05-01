Yeo & Yeo Celebrates 100 Years of Helping Businesses Thrive

SAGINAW, Mich., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeo & Yeo, a leading accounting, technology, medical billing, wealth management, and advisory firm, is excited to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023. The company was founded in 1923 by James J. Yeo and his son, W.L. Yeo, and later joined by a third generation, Lloyd Yeo. The Yeo family shaped the firm's reputation for integrity and personalized service, steadily growing from a small accounting partnership to a family of companies with more than 225 employees in nine locations across Michigan.

One hundred years. One success story at a time. Yeo & Yeo.

Yeo & Yeo has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations and individuals seeking to achieve their specific goals on their unique paths. Driven by a vibrant, people-first culture, the firm is dedicated to solving challenges through its four distinct but connected businesses: Yeo & Yeo CPAs & Advisors, Yeo & Yeo Technology, Yeo & Yeo Medical Billing & Consulting, and Yeo & Yeo Wealth Management.

Yeo & Yeo's lasting success is driven by a team of welcoming, empathetic, and knowledgeable advisors acting as powerful extensions of the businesses they serve. As Dave Youngstrom, the CEO of Yeo & Yeo, explains, "We don't just provide a service; we provide a relationship. Our clients are truly our friends. We're in it together."

Youngstrom is marking the centennial celebration as a moment to reflect, but is mainly focused on the years ahead. "Milestones are a wonderful time to assess and move forward with renewed energy and enthusiasm. We're at a time of business disruption and opportunity, and it's our mission to prepare our clients so they can thrive in their own ways. We're so grateful for their trust in us."

Yeo & Yeo's commitment to relationships and connections has been a key to its success. Through the Yeo & Yeo Foundation, team members have given their time and talent and have donated more than $340,000 to over 170 nonprofit organizations across Michigan.

Looking ahead, Yeo & Yeo is well positioned to continue its legacy of business success partnerships for the next 100 years. The company is committed to investing in technology and innovation to stay ahead of the curve and provide the best possible service to its clients. As Youngstrom notes, "Our goal is to always be at the forefront, providing our clients with the resources they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world. Walking alongside them every step of the way."

For more information about Yeo & Yeo's 100th celebration and to see a full timeline, video tributes, and more, visit yeoandyeo.com/about-us.

About Yeo & Yeo

Yeo & Yeo is a leading accounting, technology, medical billing, wealth management, and advisory firm headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan. With more than 225 team members and nine offices throughout the state, the company serves clients across diverse industries. Known for its unique spirit and vibrant culture, Yeo & Yeo is committed to helping clients achieve their full potential through personalized, relationship-driven services. For more information, please visit www.yeoandyeo.com.

