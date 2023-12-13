Yeomans Consulting Group, Inc. Celebrates Founder Randy Yeomans' 40 Years of Service to Metro Atlanta Community

The Marietta-based firefighter-turned-financial advisor commemorates milestone by reflecting on decades-long career

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeomans Consulting Group, Inc., a financial advisory firm based in Marietta, Georgia providing comprehensive wealth management services to pre-retirees and retirees, proudly announces the 40th anniversary of Randy Yeomans, CFS, CEP®, BCAA, BCM, and Chief Executive Officer, faithfully serving the metropolitan Atlanta community. Since he first started his career as an advisor in 1983, Yeomans has actively helped shape the financial landscape and improve the lives of thousands of local individuals and their families.

As a Cobb County resident of more than 40 years, Mr. Yeomans has dedicated his entire career to serving the local community. After attending Georgia State University where he focused on art, he served as a firefighter. It wasn't until a chance meeting with Bob Turley, the Si Young Award-winning New York Yankees pitcher, that he was introduced to the world of financial services. Mr. Yeomans would go on to establish his own financial advisory firm, serving residents throughout the Atlanta area as a financial coach to help them optimize their wealth. In 2010, his son, Nicholas, became a partner, embodying the spirit of multigeneration businesses they have built their business serving.

"I am humbled and honored to have been given the opportunity to serve the community I cherish so much for the past 40 years," said Randy Yeomans, Founder and CEO of Yeomans Consulting Group, Inc. "I have always believed that financial planning is a calling, and I am blessed to have discovered that calling early in my career, allowing me the opportunity to share two of my greatest passions—coaching and educating—with the local community. The success of my career and business would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my clients, colleagues, and family, whom I truly appreciate."

As a hall of fame junior wrestling coach, Mr. Yeomans' love of coaching is deeply rooted in his identity. Understanding the key role coaching and mentorship plays in inspiring individuals to exceed their self-imposed limits, he has adopted the moniker of YourRetirementCoach™, demonstrating his commitment to guiding clients through their retirement journey to help them achieve financial security, fulfill their lifestyle goals, and navigate the complexities of planning with confidence.

Outside of his professional career, Mr. Yeomans' volunteer efforts with local organizations reflect his commitment to the overall welfare of his community. His work with MUST Ministries, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing the basic needs of individuals and families in the Atlanta metropolitan area, has provided thousands of residents with food assistance, housing support, and employment services. For more than 20 years, Mr. Yeomans also served as a teacher with Enrichment Life Movement, a nonprofit, non-denominational, educational, and enrichment program for people aged 50 and above.

"We are incredibly proud of my father and all the hard work he has put in over the past four decades—not just building this business into what it is today, but also simultaneously building up the community," said Nicholas Yeomans, CFP® President and Chief Compliance Officer of Yeomans Consulting Group, Inc. "I am honored to have worked alongside my dad for all these years, and we look forward to our continued growth and success serving Marietta and the greater metro Atlanta area for many more years to come."

If you are interested in learning more about Yeomans Consulting Group, Inc.'s retirement coaching or small business consulting services, visit https://ww.yourretirementcoach.com.

About Yeomans Consulting Group

Yeomans Consulting Group is a financial advisory firm based in Marietta, Georgia providing comprehensive wealth management services to pre-retirees and retirees. Founded by Randy Yeomans, the firm's mission is to help investors create sound financial strategies that carry them toward achieving desired outcomes. Taking on the moniker of YourRetirementCoach™, the team is committed to guiding clients toward success with personalized strategies to help them achieve financial security, fulfill their lifestyle goals, and navigate the complexities of retirement planning with clarity and confidence.

MEDIA CONTACT

AdvisorPR

702-685-7450

[email protected]

SOURCE Yeomans Consulting Group, Inc.