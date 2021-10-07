YepChat Adds LA-Based Alfred Coffee to Client Roster

VENICE BEACH, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today by YepChat CEO and Co-Founder, Quinn Goldstein, that the company has just signed on LA's most popular coffee brand, Alfred. With YepChat handling the phones across their current 12 Los Angeles coffee shop locations, Alfred's staff can focus their attention on the customers in providing them with continued, excellent customer service.

YepChat revolutionizes restaurant phones by offering a custom experience for every caller. By converting calls to digital orders and decreasing in-store phone traffic, YepChat is the solution for every restaurant that is frustrated with their phones.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alfred Coffee to the YepChat family," said Goldstein. "Everyone in Los Angeles knows of Alfred and has their favorite location. You can imagine how challenging it is for their staff to handle the phones while also helping guests that have been waiting in line. With our platform, guests can self-serve many of the things they need which frees up valuable staff time to handle the most important calls. It's nice when everybody wins!"

Utilized by top restaurant brands like Sweetgreen, Tender Greens, Tocaya, and Lemonade, YepChat allows restaurants of all sizes to streamline communications by increasing staff efficiency, improving guest satisfaction, driving digital order volume, and ultimately, profit.

MIT classmates Quinn Goldstein and Daniel Ingram created YepChat to revolutionize the restaurant industry and provide incredible value to their clients. YepChat was founded in 2015 in Venice Beach, California.

