Yerba Madre Expands Athlete Roster for 2026, Reinforcing Purpose-Driven Commitment to Sport Performance and Culture

Multi-sport collective brings together talent across professional basketball, soccer, climbing, surfing, skateboarding, BMX, Jiu-Jitsu, and more, fueling a new era of functional performance

OAKLAND, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yerba Madre , the nearly 30-year pioneer of regenerative organic yerba mate, has announced its expanded 2026 athlete roster, a cross-sport collective of world-class competitors fueling a new era of performance rooted in functional nutrition, community connection, and cultural ritual. Yerba Madre is the leading yerba mate brand in North America, with 89 percent share of the mate category, and is introducing millions of Americans to a South American tradition that spans more than 3,000 years.

Yerba Madre's 2026 athlete roster engages players and fans across sport culture.

Building upon its Sports Marketing Redesigned strategy introduced in 2024, Yerba Madre is deepening its footprint in the global sports arena. The brand's 2026 athlete roster spans professional basketball, soccer, climbing, surfing, skateboarding, BMX, Jiu-Jitsu, and other disciplines. This expansion signals Yerba Madre's commitment to providing athletes and fans with a clean performance staple that bridges the gap between the high-octane demands of professional sport, clean hydration, and the ancestral traditions of South American mate culture.

Yerba Madre 2026 athlete partners include:

Basketball: Jared McCain (@jmac), Hansel Emmanuel @enmanuelhansel), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (@nickeilaw), Tristan da Silva (@tristan.da.silva), Trentyn Flowers (@trent_yn)

Jeremy Ebobisse (@kingjebo), Casey Phair (@caseyphair_), Madison Hammond (@gohaamm) Action & Olympic Sports: Samuel Watson (Speed Climbing, @samuelwatson__), Ty Ruotolo (Jiu-Jitsu, @tyeruotolo), Kade Ruotolo (Jiu-Jitsu, @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu), Legend Chandler (Surfing, @legend_chandler), Luana Silva (Surf, @luanasilva__), Beatrice Domond (Skate, @beatricedomond), Mariah Duran (Skate, @mariahduran_), Cole Trotta (Downhill Skate, @coletrotta), Jae Milez (BMX, @jaemilez)

"Too often, athlete marketing stops at a logo and a moment," said Emily Kortlang, Chief Marketing Officer at Yerba Madre. "Yerba mate has been part of athletic life in South America for generations, not because of sponsorships, but because of what it represents: shared ritual, community, and culture. As we grow our athlete collective for 2026, we're building long-term partnerships with athletes who live those values, people who show up consistently on and off the field and help bring mate's cultural roots and communal spirit into sport culture across North America."

Throughout 2026, Yerba Madre will activate its athletes through select cultural moments, major events (e.g., all-star weekend, world cup, and more), and media storytelling that engages sporting communities and fans. These efforts will spotlight Yerba Madre yerba mate as a culturally rooted, plant-based alternative to synthetic stimulant beverages, with sustained performance and lifestyle benefits grounded in the mate ritual.

Yerba mate's naturally occurring combination of caffeine (also found in coffee), theobromine (also found in chocolate), and polyphenols (also found in green tea) is widely recognized by athletes for better workouts, performance, and steady, sustained focus, and it has become a staple ritual in global futbol culture. Yerba Madre's ready-to-drink mate beverages help bring that legacy and functional benefit into training, travel, and everyday routines for athletes and fans alike.

Fans can connect with Yerba Madre athletes and learn more about mate's performance benefits and the brand's regenerative mission by visiting YerbaMadre.com and connecting with @yerbamadre on social media.

About Yerba Madre

Yerba Madre—formerly Guayakí Yerba Mate—is the 30-year pioneer of regenerative yerba mate [yer-bah ma-tay] and the category leader in ready-to-drink mate beverages across North America. The name Yerba Madre is a tribute to Mother Earth and the ancestral wisdom of the Indigenous communities who have cultivated yerba mate for generations —a reflection of the values the brand has championed since day one.

Headquartered in Oakland and Los Angeles, California, Yerba Madre sources regenerative, organic, shade-grown yerba mate in direct partnership with 257 Indigenous and farmer families across Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay. Using its Market Driven Regeneration™ model, every purchase helps conserve and restore the Atlantic Forest, support fair trade premiums, and build long-term economic resilience for grower communities.

Yerba Madre is proudly the first yerba mate to be Regenerative Organic Certified® and the first company in South America to achieve ROC™ Gold status, marking a dual milestone in regenerative agriculture and ethical sourcing. This achievement affirms the brand's leadership in regenerative business. The ROC™ seal debuted on Yerba Madre packaging for Traditional Air-Dried Loose Leaf and Mate Bags in May 2025.

As one of the original founding B Corp, Yerba Madre is committed to ethical business practices across ten key pillars, including climate positivity, living wages, circularity, and inclusion. Yerba Madre is available in over 45,000 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.YerbaMadre.com.

