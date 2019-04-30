Yerbaé sparkling water extends brand in 16 oz. Ardagh cans.

New entries Coconut Raspberry, Orange Vanilla Dream, Watermelon Strawberry and Mango Passionfruit extend the brand's reach, bringing more flavor and options to consumers seeking a healthy alternative to traditional diet sodas, while improving on the inherent benefits of sparkling water. In addition to delivering a healthy beverage experience characterized by non-GMO and gluten-free ingredients, Yerbaé sparkling water contains the herb yerba mate, which provides naturally occurring caffeine that stimulates the body and focuses the mind.

These new additions provide consumers with the same mind and body experience they have come to expect since the launch of Yerbaé sparkling water in 2017, when co-founders Todd and Karrie Gibson decided to share their vision with the world of bringing to market a healthy beverage with functionality. "Your diet either helps you or hurts you, so when we couldn't find a clean beverage that could deliver function, we decided to create our own," says Karrie. "Our products introduce one of the world's most consumed herbal teas and combines it with sparkling water that produces an uplifting effect from our yerba mate. We're excited to provide consumers with additional flavors in a larger package, complementing our full line of 12 oz. offerings, which are all packaged in environmentally-friendly, highly-recycled aluminum beverage cans."

Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal, North America, says Yerbaé's delivery of health and functionality is a great example of a company finding a great niche in the growing sparkling water category. "We're proud to support Todd and Karrie in their efforts to provide further variety in the sparkling water category, combining health and functionality," he said. "We remain excited about the sparkling water market as brands strengthen and extend their market reach, supported by the inherent benefits of beverage cans, including protecting from sunlight to preserve ideal taste profiles and bottom-line advantages such as filling, distribution and retail display economics."

The Yerbaé sparkling water product line is currently available in eight Western states with expansion to 16 states this year. Major retailers currently distributing the product include Wawa, Circle K, Sprouts, Safeway Albertsons and many more supportive retailers.

About Yerbae

In 2017, co-founders Todd and Karrie Gibson decided to share their vision with the world of bringing people a clean beverage that provides a purpose in people's lives. This vision led them to the creation of Yerbaé. This company has become an industry pioneer by re-introducing the world to one of our signature ingredients, Yerba Mate. This herb allowed us to transform what an enhanced sparking beverage can do for people. Yerba mate has special properties such as naturally occurring caffeine, that helps stimulate the body but focuses the mind. Our enhanced sparkling water allows the mind to transcend the cloudiness of fatigue and be more focused on what is most important to you. For further information, please visit, yerbae.com.

About Ardagh

Ardagh Group is a global leader in glass and metal packaging solutions, producing packaging for most of the world's leading food, beverage and consumer care brands. Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries across five continents, employing more than 23,000 people with sales of $9 billion. For more information, please visit www.ardaghgroup.com

