Yeremian Law Joins Forces With D.Law to Form Employment Law Powerhouse

Davtyan Law Firm, Inc.

21 Aug, 2023, 16:38 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment law is fueled by a passion for bringing justice to workers everywhere. As experts in California employment law, both D.Law and Yeremian Law share that commitment, making D.Law's recent acquisition of Yeremian Law a natural, and powerful, collaboration.

David Yeremian, Founder of David Yeremian & Associates, Inc. (aka Yeremian Law), has been defending the rights of workers for nearly two decades. Since establishing the firm in 2006, he has built a team of associates with longstanding expertise in successfully representing employees in the areas of wage-and-hour class action suits, Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) actions, wrongful terminations and more.

"We are very excited about joining forces with Emil and the team at D.Law," says Yeremian. "They are on the cutting edge of employee satisfaction and every person I've interacted with genuinely loves working for the firm. Bringing together the people and resources of our two firms gives us an amazing platform to better serve all California employees."

Founder and Managing Attorney of D.Law (formerly known as Davtyan Law Firm), Emil Davtyan, noted, "I've known David for many years and have always respected the professionalism, camaraderie, and winning track record of the formidable team at Yeremian Law. We believe this alliance will take us all to the next level of service and success in the field of employment law. With David's team on board at D.Law, we will have the ability to take on significantly more cases with an even greater group of lawyers to serve our clients."

The acquisition puts D.Law another step closer to becoming the biggest employee rights law firm in California and one day nationwide, a one-of-a-kind legal powerhouse focused on innovation and new ideas for serving clients as well as creating opportunities for members of the D.Law team.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, D.Law has locations throughout California, including San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Stockton, Monterey, Lake Tahoe, San Bernardino, Fresno, Bakersfield, Anaheim, Oakland, San Luis Obispo, San Jose, Stockton, and Chico.

