Yes Chef Food Fest Presented by Verizon Expands to Los Angeles with Two-Day Debut

After back to back sold out New York Festivals, the Culinary Experience Arrives on the West Coast March 28 and 29, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes Chef Food Fest Presented by Verizon, the cultural phenomenon redefining how food, entertainment, and lifestyle collide, today announced its highly anticipated Los Angeles debut. The two-day festival will take place on March 28th and 29th 2026 at Reframe Studios in Los Angeles following a record-breaking New York launch that welcomed more than 10,000 attendees and generated over 400 million social media impressions.

"Yes Chef Food Fest has always been about bringing people together through food and culture, and we're so grateful to everyone who helped make New York such a success," said Jack Goldburg, co-founder of Yes Chef Group. "With the support of our incredible partners and restaurants who pour their talent into this event, we couldn't be more excited to bring the experience to Los Angeles for an unforgettable weekend."

Yes Chef Food Fest LA will once again deliver its signature onstage spectacle with the return of the iconic 300-pound bluefin tuna cutting, alongside a series of all-new, never-before-seen culinary moments. A highly anticipated highlight includes a 100-pound pig roast led by legendary chef Aaron May. The event will feature more than 35 curated restaurants, hand-selected by the Jack's Dining Room and the Yes Chef team, showcasing food staples. Some will feature one of one dishes only available at the festival, while others will be showcasing iconic items known to food fans all over.

The festival will also debut Yes Chef Bazaar, a first-of-its-kind, consumer-focused sampling marketplace where emerging and in-demand brands showcase their products directly to festival goers through complimentary tastings and immersive moments across the grounds.

As Title Sponsor, Verizon will play a central role in shaping the festival experience, offering customers a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the one-of-a-kind culinary and cultural celebration. Verizon will drop free tickets at a later date that will be available for customers to claim in the My Verizon app through Verizon Access , a rewards program that gives customers unparalleled access to exclusive events, experiences, free giveaways and tickets to highly sought-after events including sports games, concerts, movie premieres and more – just for being a Verizon customer.

Beyond access, Verizon will help power the festival's most viral and shareable moments, fueling the creative energy of larger-than-life food experiences, surprise performances, and social-first activations that amplify Yes Chef's cultural impact.

"Supporting the debut of Yes Chef Food Fest in Los Angeles is a natural fit for us," said Justin Toman, VP of Partnerships at Verizon. "So much of L.A.'s culture is about its food scene, and we're excited to offer hundreds of free tickets to our customers — delighting them with access to the things they're passionate about."

Yes Chef Group is also proud to announce PepsiCo as the official soft drink, water, and energy partner of the upcoming Yes Chef Food Fest Los Angeles. As part of the partnership, PEPSI® will spotlight its newest innovation: Pepsi® Prebiotic Cola. Festival guests will be among the first to experience the biggest evolution in cola in over two decades, with complimentary tastings of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla available throughout the weekend.

Additional supporting partners include Nespresso, who joins as the official coffee partner, and FAGE who will showcase a bespoke creation that highlights the clean, simple ingredients of their all-natural sour cream.

Early access to tickets will begin today January 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM PT with general on-sale opening on January 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM PT.

Visit www.yescheffoodfest.com

Media Contact:

Rico Ripoly

[email protected]

Partnerships Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Yes Chef Group