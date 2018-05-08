YES! Communities Announces Acquisition of 24 Manufactured Home Communities and Ninth Consecutive "Operator of the Year" Honor

YES! further announced that, at the April convention of the Manufactured Housing Institute, the industry's primary trade group, it was awarded the group's manufactured home community "Operator of the Year" award for the ninth consecutive year. YES! celebrated its 10th anniversary in January, and has won "Operator of the Year" honors in all but one of those years.

Commenting on the Four Leaf acquisition, Steven Schaub, Chief Executive Officer of YES!, said, "This acquisition of family-oriented properties in solid Midwest markets fits exceptionally well into our portfolio and offers considerable upside potential through the leasing of presently vacant home sites. Consistent with our operating strategy, we intend to add new homes on open sites across the portfolio and invite new residents, both prospective homeowners and home renters, to enjoy the community and resident-focused YES! experience."

Commenting on the "Operator of the Year" honor, Karen Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer of YES!, said, "We are proud of our YES! team members nationwide, who have once again been honored by their peers for the exceptional service they provide. Their commitment to resident satisfaction and true community building are what make YES! special and we congratulate them on another successful year."

Debt financing for the Four Leaf transaction included a credit facility from Freddie Mac, arranged by KeyBank. KeyBanc Capital Markets also served as Financial Advisor to YES! in connection with the transaction.

About YES! Communities

YES! Communities is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of manufactured home communities, with 213 communities across 18 states containing over 54,000 residential home sites. Based in Denver, YES! is a recognized industry leader and winner of the Manufactured Housing Institute's community "Operator of the Year" award for the last nine consecutive years. For more information about YES!, please visit www.yescommunities.com.

